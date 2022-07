The Phoenix Suns and superstar Devin Booker have agreed to a projected four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. “Devin has had a truly special impact on our organization, our fanbase and the Valley community since he first arrived in Phoenix,” Suns managing partner Robert Sarver said in a statement. “We are grateful for all his contributions and we are thrilled to ensure that he will remain in a Phoenix Suns uniform into the future.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO