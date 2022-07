BOSTON — A Boston grandmother is recovering after she was grazed by a stray bullet in her bedroom during a weekend that was plagued by a number of shootings. The 67-year-old grandmother was sleeping in bed when a bullet pierced the siding of her Hyde Park apartment, grazed her arm, and got lodged in her mattress. Her two young grandchildren were also sleeping nearby.

