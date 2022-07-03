Jackson water distributions for July 3

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Sunday, July 3.

The giveaway will start at 3:00 p.m. at 5465 West Frontage Road off Interstate 55 (in front of Cowboy Maloney’s). There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until the supplies are gone.

Potable water is available for neighbors at any of the city’s fire stations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.