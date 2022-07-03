ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Jackson water distributions for July 3

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOHvf_0gTsE5dO00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Sunday, July 3.

MSDH imposes boil water notice on Jackson due to high turbidity levels

The giveaway will start at 3:00 p.m. at 5465 West Frontage Road off Interstate 55 (in front of Cowboy Maloney’s). There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until the supplies are gone.

Potable water is available for neighbors at any of the city’s fire stations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distributions on Wednesday, Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of botted water to neighbors in need on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, bottled water will be distributed at the front entrance to the Metrocenter Mall. There is a limit of one case of water per […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Roll-Off Dumpster Day set for July 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced the next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The dumpster will be located at Metrocenter Mall in the Dillard’s parking lot. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approaches 2-week mark for boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is no clear date on when Jackson’s citywide boil water notice will be lifted. The city has been under a boil water notice for almost two weeks. Some neighbors said they’re anxious about the current conditions of the city’s water system. “I feel they need to come to a conclusion […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distribution at Tougaloo Community Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Tuesday, July 5. Distribution will take place at the Tougaloo Community Center located at 318 Vine Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. Neighbors will be limited to one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Potable Water#Distributions#Msdh#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

WJTV 12 News recognized for homeless outreach event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council recognized WJTV 12 News on Tuesday, July 5 for Nexstar’s 26th Annual Founders Day Event that focused on homeless outreach. The event took place on Friday, June 27 in Jackson. Team members passed out food and necessities to those in need. “When these groups step up and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi student builds start-up restaurant to save money for college

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – McLaurin High School senior, Lakirah Alexander, took a leap of faith by building a start-up restaurant business. The restaurant is also a space where Lakirah’s late father was honored as he left behind two daughters. Recently, Lakirah’s father was killed by gun violence. Since then, she has handed over ownership to […]
FLORENCE, MS
WJTV 12

Sidewalks being built along County Line Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A project to replace sidewalks is underway along East County Line Road in Jackson. According to the Northside Sun, drivers should keep and eye out for orange barrels and be prepared to merge into one lane in place. Jackson’s interim city engineer, Robert Lee, said the project will construct the sidewalks […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What’s next for Mississippi’s only abortion clinic?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, July 7, Mississippi’s only abortion clinic will close its doors. One day before the closure, there were protesters on both sides of the abortion debate outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization. On Tuesday, Judge Debbra K. Halford denied a request by the abortion clinic to block Mississippi’s “trigger” law, which will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson trash fees going up for homeowners

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson homeowners can expect to see a change in their sanitation bill in the upcoming weeks. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved a sanitation rate increase, which passed by a 4-3 vote. According to Councilman Brian Grizzell, Ward 4, previous councils failed to implement rate increases leading to this significant […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi district attorneys say they will not prosecute people who provide or seek abortions

Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a federal right to abortion, two Mississippi district attorneys say they will not prosecute those who seek, provide or help someone obtain an abortion.  Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and District Attorney Shameca Collins, who represents the sixth district for Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

City of Jackson remains under state-imposed boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Tuesday, July 5, the City of Jackson still remains under a state-imposed boil water notice. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued the notice after water sampling revealed higher than standard turbidity levels. Those higher levels of turbidity, or cloudiness, are still not where they need to be to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Home destroyed by fire in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County authorities are investigating a house fire that occurred around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 6. According to authorities, the house fire took place at a home on Jeff Davis Road. Officials said when the arrived on the scene the home was engulfed in flames. The homeowner said everyone was […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. 80 temporarily closes for railroad repairs

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Kansas City Southern Railways temporarily shut down both directions on U.S. Highway 80 under the railroad bridge. “A concrete truck had struck the railroad bridge knocking a hole in, so the railroad is having to get out there and make some basic repairs […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Councilman proposes ordinance to confiscate cars involved in drive-by shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the recent number of drive-by shootings across the capital city, the Jackson City Council addressed a potential solution for the issue. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, introduced his proposed ordinance for the Jackson Police Department (JPD) to impound and confiscate cars involved in drive-by shootings. One Jackson homeowner shared with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ashby Foote named Jackson City Council president

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, was named the next president of the City Council. Foote will replace Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, Ward 7, as president. Lindsay became council president in June 2021. Foote received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is […]
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Jackson teens sentenced in area carjackings

Three Jackson teens were prosecuted and sentenced in connection with an armed car jacking last year in Ridgeland, District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced. “Teens committing violent felonies using firearms is a serious problem across the state,” Bramlett said. “Madison and Rankin county law enforcement and my office are taking aggressive action against such activity.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

First Alert Forecast: summer downpours; heightened heat stress issues mid-late week. Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. Pascagoula Officer Mercer and the three girls were all taken to the hospital. They are now recovering.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy