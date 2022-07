SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in one Tecolote Canyon neighborhood are pushing for stop signs and speed bumps on a street they say is extremely dangerous. “It’s a blind intersection, so if we want to leave and try to pull out, we’re kind of taking our life in our hands,” said Tom McCullagh, who lives on the corner of Via Las Cumbres and Caminito Del Cervato. He showed CBS 8’s Brian White where a blind spot makes it difficult to see oncoming cars.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO