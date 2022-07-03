Man dies after cliff jumping at Grand Lake, police recover his body

Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department said they recovered the body of a drowning victim from the waters of Grand Lake on Saturday evening.

According to the GRDA police, they received a call at around 6:30 p.m. about a man who had jumped into the water from the cliffs in the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake but did not resurface. GRDA police responded to the scene and made recovery of the body around 7 p.m. in 31 feet of water.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The man’s name has not yet been released.

