OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has finalized a new Unit Management Plan for state forests in Oswego County. According to DEC, the plan outlines how the propertieies will be managed over the next ten years. The plan addresses timber, habitat, and water quality management activities on State properties, as well as enhances recreational opportunities such as camping, fishing, boating, and limited all-terrain vehicle access for people with a mobility impairment.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO