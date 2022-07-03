Abortion Rights Rally Planned for Auburn

A university-led research project that could benefit the health of Rome and Camden residents is seeking paid participants to be a part of this innovative opportunity. The Change Club Project – led by Cornell University and Texas A & M Agrilife Extension – aims to identify what community resources contribute to a healthier lifestyle, be it a walking trail, mobile farmers’ market, community garden, or improved school snacks, for example. 14 Change Club members from Rome and Camden each will have the opportunity to collaborate to implement their own project, unique to their community, while providing valuable data to track its effect on their health, if any, over a three year time span. Club members will also be involved in a six month health curriculum.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO