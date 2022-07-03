ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL Radio Group

Abortion Rights Rally Planned for Auburn

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A rally in support of abortion rights will be held this upcoming Saturday in front of the Equal Rights Heritage Center...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 12

Related
tompkinsweekly.com

Briefs: Cornell drills for heat, Hangar launches FutureNow, more

Cornell begins drilling for geothermal heat with test ‘borehole’. Cornell University is one step closer to determining the feasibility of using deep geothermal energy to heat the Ithaca campus. Drilling for the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO) began June 21 and is expected to last about two months. The...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortions#Equal Rights#Roe V Wade#Protest#Auburn#The Supreme Court#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
whcuradio.com

LaFave leaves ICSD school board

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca is now down a member. The district says Nicole LaFave has resigned her seat on the Ithaca City School District’s Board of Education. Discussion about the vacancy is scheduled for an upcoming school board meeting. LaFave’s term ends in...
ITHACA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Researchers seek participants in Rome, Camden-based health studies

A university-led research project that could benefit the health of Rome and Camden residents is seeking paid participants to be a part of this innovative opportunity. The Change Club Project – led by Cornell University and Texas A & M Agrilife Extension – aims to identify what community resources contribute to a healthier lifestyle, be it a walking trail, mobile farmers’ market, community garden, or improved school snacks, for example. 14 Change Club members from Rome and Camden each will have the opportunity to collaborate to implement their own project, unique to their community, while providing valuable data to track its effect on their health, if any, over a three year time span. Club members will also be involved in a six month health curriculum.
ROME, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gun owners react to Hochul's special session

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some gun owners have mixed feelings about the new bill that was stamped into New York law during Governor Hochul's special session Friday. It’s been a long couple of days for lawmakers, the new bill is expected to be in effect by September, 1. Some people I spoke to say they never used to carry out in public, until recently. Rochester native, Gary Gullo has had a concealed carry permit for about 50 years.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Town of Geneva Moves Forward on Videoconferencing for Meetings

The Geneva Town Board has adopted a new law that allows the town board and other town committee members to use videoconferencing in order to take part in public meetings. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti says with the state’s emergency declaration for COVID coming to an end soon, the town wants to have the option to hold meetings remotely in the future.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Meet the New Seneca Falls Town Manager-Peter Soscia

The first-ever Seneca Falls Town Manager was appointed last night and he’ll be familiar to many town residents. Dr. Peter Soscia was born and raised in Seneca Falls, graduated from Mynderse Academy, even worked for the former Village DPW while he was in high school. Soscia was most recently...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FLH Offering Walk-In Mammograms in July

Finger Lakes Health will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” in Geneva and Penn Yan. In Geneva, Walk-In Screening Mammograms will be offered on Monday, July 11 from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 12:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in Women’s Health Services 200 North Street, Suite 303, located in the Medical Office Building, adjacent to Geneva General Hospital.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Local “Celebrities” Needed for Party in the Park Dunk Tank Fundraiser

The NUCOR & Auburn Rotary Club’s Party In The Park Festival proudly announces a Celebrity Dunk Tank during the July 23rd & 24th event on Deauville Island on Emerson Park. On July 23rd, it will be the “Warm The Children” charity of Cayuga County which will benefit from monies raised from the dunk tank, and the United Way of Cayuga County will be raising money from dunking area celebrities on July 24th.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Trumansburg deals with moth infestation

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an insect issue in Trumansburg. The village says there’s a spongy moth infestation. The moths are eating leaves off trees. Village officials are offering moth traps and preventive tape to residents. The Street Tree Advisory Committee is working on the issue.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy