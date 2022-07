Which soap faces the nerviest Autumn and Winter as we approach the height of the summer?. I say all are contenders... Hollyoaks: Ratings and show quality is abysmal. It surely can't be long away from the axe in it's current state. I don't watch the show anymore but it always seems to be Warren kills, Sienna goes on her monthly crazy tirade, nonsense affair and a random stunt to top it all of, rinse and repeat with the quality getting worse each time.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO