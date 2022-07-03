ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MU Extension offers fall gardening series

By KJFM Radio
kjfmradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOURI — University of Missouri Extension offers a fall vegetable gardening weekly webinar series in August and September. The four-session Zoom series is an opportunity to learn new techniques as well...

www.kjfmradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

6 Extremely Poisonous Plants to Look Out For in Missouri

Here's another reason I will be staying inside and avoiding hiking and walking this summer in Missouri. Nature is great until it attacks and causes you sickness. When you're out and about this summer and thinking about taking a long hike or jog, you might want to avoid smelling these plants and flowers. Some can cause severe headaches and nausea. It's just a reminder to keep careful when enjoying what Mother Nature has.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KCTV 5

AAA leaves couple stranded for 8 hours in Missouri heat

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
RICH HILL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardeners#Mu Extension
kjfmradio.com

National attention for NECAC weatherization program

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A job training apprenticeship program developed by NECAC for its newly-hired weatherization employees is getting more national attention. Wade Johnson of the U.S. Department of Labor will present certificates to the first two graduates of the program on Thursday, July 7 at the NECAC headquarters in Bowling Green . Nine other NECAC employees are scheduled to join the program and Johnson is expected to make an announcement about its expansion.
BOWLING GREEN, MO
Y101

Kirksville Named One of the Best Missouri Cities to “Get Lucky”

There's no easy way to say this, so I'll just say it. Kirksville has been declared one of the best cities in Missouri if you want to...(*ahem*) "get lucky". One of my favorite snarky websites is Roadsnacks. They recently ranked all the cities in Missouri for their residents ability to "get lucky" and Kirksville came in at an admirable #2. NOTE: they didn't call it "getting lucky", but I'm not gonna use their exact phrase because I don't like jail. Their methodology is simple. In their own words:
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kjfmradio.com

Missouri community service challenge

MISSOURI — First Lady Teresa Parson invites all Missouri elementary students grades: rising K – 6 to participate in the statewide Community Service Challenge. The goal of this challenge is to instill in kids a heart for service and ask them to devote a small portion of their summer break to serving others. Each child who completes the challenge will receive a Special Certificate of Recognition from First Lady Teresa Parson! The challenge started on Wednesday, June 1 and will end on Monday, August 15.
MISSOURI STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Missouri: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Missouri, United States

The state of Missouri is located in the midwestern region of the United States. It is the 21st largest state in land area and borders eight other states: Iowa to the north, Illinois to the east, Kentucky and Tennessee to the south, and Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas to the west. The state of Missouri is also the home to many famous historical sites, including the St. Louis Art Museum, the world’s largest collection of ancient Greek and Roman statues, and numerous other museums.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
northwestmoinfo.com

Commission Approves New 5-Year Transportation Plan For Missouri

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today approved the FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027. $10 billion of federal and state revenues will be available for all modes of transportation over...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri residency training program to help relieve doctor shortage

Nearly every county in Missouri faces a doctor shortage, and the Ozark Center in Joplin for behavioral health is getting a funding boost to help train the next generation of Missouri psychiatrists. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $155 million to Teaching Health Centers nationwide operating...
KOLR10 News

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most college graduates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Counties with the most veterans in Missouri

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy