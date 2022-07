CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret will celebrate one of summer’s most delectable treats Saturday with the second annual Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival. The event will be from 3-7 p.m. in Cape Carteret Community Park behind the town hall off Dolphin Street, and unlike last year, there will be Bogue Sound watermelons, considered by connoisseurs to be among the best in the world.

