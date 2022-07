The Motherboard is the base on which your CPU and other components sit. It comprises the ports, pins, and sockets to connect every hardware that you are going to need. When you want to build a working computer from scratch, the motherboard will no doubt be the first thing to assemble. In order to build a working PC, you need to make sure that the components and motherboards are compatible with each other.

