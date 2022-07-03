ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari 2021-22 highlights with Atlanta Hawks

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Given he is by no means a new addition to the NBA, new Boston Celtics forward (and former Atlanta Hawk) Danilo Gallinari is not exactly a mystery box for many fans of his new team. But for those of us who perhaps have not followed the Italian swingman’s career around the league over the years, getting an idea of what to expect from him on Boston’s roster may be hazier than some might prefer.

A knockdown shooter with plenty of size at 6-foot-10, Gallinari’s biggest knocks are his age-related defensive shortcomings, but the Celtics are very much the sort of team with the personnel to amplify his strengths while hiding his weaknesses.

Expect Boston’s latest trade focus to play mostly at the 4 for the team in 2022-23, and watch the video embedded below to get an idea of how he might fit into the Celtics’ rotations in the coming campaign courtesy of YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski.

