Go-cart accident leaves driver badly hurt

Two Salisbury teens had to be flown from the scene of a rollover all-terrain vehicle crash in Howard County on Independence Day. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the 14-year-old driver lost control of a northbound 2017 Polaris Ranger. The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. – Three Memphis teens are injured following a rollover crash in Scotland County Monday. The crash occurred at 11:10 p.m. on Scotland County Road 515, three miles northeast of Memphis. Highway patrol reports state a female 16-year-old driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned several times.
A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
An accident on a lettered route in Carroll County Monday afternoon injured a Chillicothe teenager. Eighteen-year-old Garrett Anderson received moderate injuries when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating was struck from behind. Anderson was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. A pickup driven by 60-year-old...
RANDOLPH COUNTY – An accident near Roanoke seriously injured a Callo woman Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Darlene M. Walker ran off the left side of MO 3, struck a tree and overturned. She was transported to University Medical Center for...
MENDON, Mo. — The Amtrak train crash in Missouri last Monday not only left three people dead, but dozens injured. Among the injured is a relative of 5NEWS evening anchor Daren Bobb. A few days after the accident, Daren spoke with his cousin Janet about the ordeal she and...
The highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County. Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Viers was bondable at the Sullivan County Jail.
ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — Two southeast Iowa residents were hurt in a head-on crash in northeast Missouri. It happened at 6 p.m. Friday on Sycamore Street in Alexandria. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a UTV driven by a 17-year-old boy, from Keokuk, Iowa, crested a hill at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
A Marceline man faces multiple felonies after he allegedly threatened a child and discharged a gun from a car near Brookfield on July 1st. Forty-three-year-old Kevin Abbott has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action and one count each of discharging or shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle as a prior offender, unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He has also been charged with two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
MOBERLY, Mo. – A suspect is taken into custody after eluding police Sunday. Officers received a report the 31-year-old male had possibly taken a female Moberly resident against her will, according to a statement released by Moberly Chief of police, Troy Link. During the pursuing investigation, law enforcement discovered there was a protection order in place between the two subjects, as well as warrants for the male subject’s arrest.
Kayla L Jones Mugshot - Photo Courtesy of Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Inmate Roster. An Independence Day arrest leaves one Trenton woman facing a felony charge. At 12:41 P.M. in Livingston County the Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest of 29-year-old Kayla L. Jones on an accusatory charge of felony possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine.
The lawsuits are piling-up…just days after four people died in an Amtrak derailment in northern Missouri…at a crossing with no lights, gates or bells. A dump truck driver and three passengers on an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago died in the Mendon, Missouri crash. In...
The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail reports four additional bookings over the weekend for the area counties. 42-year-old Jill Boley of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Monday and is held for alleged endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing the police, and resisting arrest. 35-year-old Andrew Smith of Shawnee,...
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of one Trenton resident on a felony charge and another on a misdemeanor charge. Twenty-two-year-old Dylan Corey Williams was arrested on July 3rd and charged with felony driving while revoked or suspended. His bond is $5,000 cash only. Court documents accuse...
