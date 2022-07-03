Endangered Child Missing in Northfield

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO