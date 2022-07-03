ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Endangered Child Missing in Northfield

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Northfield are asking for the public's help with locating an endangered missing child. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes six-year-old Elle Ragin 45 pounds, standing at around 3'6"...

CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KFIL Radio

Two Rochester Rochester Teens Injured in Alcohol-Involved Crash

The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash this morning in Pine Island that injured two Rochester teenagers and an Austin woman. The State Patrol says the Austin woman, 22-year-old Nyarehr Malith, was driving south on Highway 52 when the car left the roadway and crashed at the Goodhue County Road 11 interchange. The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
City
Northfield, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Northfield, MN
Crime & Safety
WJON

UPDATE: Case of Missing Northfield Girl Leads to Stearns County

NORTHFIELD -- The Northfield Police Department say the investigation into a missing 3-year-old has led them to a Stearns County Park. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott says cell phone data tracked 6-year-old Elle Ragin to Mississippi River Park shortly after she went missing on June 19th. Authorities says on June...
NORTHFIELD, MN
KFIL Radio

Huge Construction Tool Theft Reported in Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating the reported theft of approximately $14,000 worth of construction tools and equipment. Deputies responded to a work site in Cascade Township Tuesday morning. A worker reported the crew locked up a trailer loaded with home construction tools and equipment and left it in front of a home they are building on July 4.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Teen Famous For Rabbit Rescues Facing Charges

SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the president of a Savage-based rabbit rescue nonprofit with animal cruelty and torture after police discovered nearly 50 dead rabbits in a barn. The Star Tribune reported Tuesday that police arrived at the barn on June 27 to investigate reports of sick...
SAVAGE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KX News

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations. Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park. Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots. First […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sent to prison for a half-pound of meth

MANKATO, Minn. – A half-pound of meth is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, was sentenced Tuesday to five years and five months behind bars, with credit for 87 days already served. Smith pleaded guilty in June to first-degree drug possession in...
MAPLETON, MN
WEAU-TV 13

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

St. Paul Man Expected To Recover From Injuries Suffered In Boat Accident

(Stillwater, MN). -- A St. Paul man is expected to recover after a boat accident on the St. Croix River near Stillwater Sunday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office was called at around 7:30 p-m on a report of a man who'd been hit in the face by a boat propeller. Authorities responded and found a 37-year-old man suffering from facial injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
STILLWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

