Giant Snails Size Of Rats Cause Health Risk To Community

(Undated) -- The majority of MidAmerican customers in Iowa that lost power since Tuesday night now have it back. MidAmerican's Geoff Greenwood says technicians and contractors have been working overnight to get the power back on for nearly sixteen-thousand customers. He says they will continue to work throughout the day Wednesday. Greenwood says damaging winds had caused tree limb damage and downed power lines across the state.

18 HOURS AGO