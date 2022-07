The driver of a truck powered by jet engines was killed during a high-speed accident in front of spectators at an air show in Michigan, police and relatives said Sunday. Chris Darnell, 40, died Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show, where he was driving the SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck down a runway at more than 300 miles per hour, police said in a statement.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO