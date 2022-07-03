ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why Rangers’ bullpen is among MLB’s best

MLB
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- Way back in Spring Training, I wrote that the Rangers’ bullpen could, and should, be a strength of this team going into the season. It wasn’t a particularly bold prediction at the time, but the ’pen was likely the piece of the club with the least amount of...

www.mlb.com

MLB

Mock: Top 5 shuffle as Rocker enters 1st round

Most of the top prospects in the Draft had their seasons end a month or so ago, but three potential first-round arms have affected their stock in the two weeks since my last first-round projection. On Saturday night, teams received medical records pertaining to right-hander Kumar Rocker and learned that...
MLB
MLB

'Grinding it out,' Gallo snaps funk with big HR

PITTSBURGH -- Yankees manager Aaron Boone could see it. As outfielder Joey Gallo worked his way through a 1-for-33 stretch that extended from June 18 through his first at-bat Wednesday night, Boone saw the hurt that grew with every new out made. He saw what he called that “night in, night out kind of feeling” that comes with the pressures of grinding through a skid in a market that is often more unforgiving than any other.
MLB

Each contender's most glaring Deadline need

The Fourth of July is behind us, but there are still plenty of fireworks to come in the baseball world. We're less than four weeks from the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, and while a handful of teams will be focused on selling off pieces, the expanded postseason has left 23 teams within eight games of a playoff spot.
MLB

Judge slams way into history with 30th homer before break

PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Judge reached a home run milestone marker Wednesday, and he did it in grand fashion. The Yankees’ center fielder, who leads the Major Leagues in home runs, extended his total further with a torched grand slam in the eighth inning against former New York teammate Manny Bañuelos in a 16-0 win over the Pirates. It was Judge’s 30th dinger of the season, and it put him in elite company among the Yankees’ storied ranks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Sale happy with stuff despite 5 walks in Triple-A start

WORCESTER -- Call it wacky Wednesday in the Red Sox’s system. The top pitching prospect was at Fenway Park while the seven-time All-Star took the mound at Triple-A Worcester’s Polar Park. If Chris Sale has his way, Wednesday’s latest rehab outing will have been just a temporary rest stop along the Mass Pike on his way back to Boston, even if the results weren’t exactly there.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Experience trumps results in Bello's anticipated debut

BOSTON -- For Brayan Bello, the most anticipated starting pitching prospect the Red Sox have had in years, the experience is what mattered. You can only have one Major League debut. • Box score. Ideally, Bello would have seized the moment and electrified Fenway Park with his impressive repertoire. But...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Josh Lowe's leadoff spark sends Rays to series win at Fenway

BOSTON -- Josh Lowe walked into the visitors' clubhouse on Wednesday, found his name on the lineup card and headed to his locker. Just like any other day, except that he didn’t have to look long because “Josh Lowe” was the first name on the card. Lowe...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Fried forcing way into ASG starter conversation

ATLANTA -- Max Fried seems destined to gain his first All-Star experience at Dodger Stadium, the iconic ballpark where he gathered many treasured childhood memories. In fact, there’s at least a chance the Braves' left-hander will draw the honor of being the National League’s starting pitcher at this year’s Midsummer Classic.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Rogers on Shohei showdown: 'He did a lot better than I did'

MIAMI -- The universal designated hitter may have returned in 2022, but it felt like old school National League style baseball in the Marlins' 5-2 loss to the Angels on Wednesday night at loanDepot park. In the game-changing fifth inning, left-hander Trevor Rogers faced two-way star Shohei Ohtani with the...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Martinez smashes home runs Nos. 18 and 19

Of the five tools, Orelvis Martinez has an abundance of power. MLB Pipeline's No. 37 overall prospect smashed two homers in Double-A New Hampshire's 11-6 win over Hartford. The fireworks have come and gone, but the 20-year-old continued to put on a show for the fans. A fifth-inning solo homer to left field marked the fifth run of the game for the Fisher Cats, and a two-run blast to left in the eighth gave the team its final runs of the contest. Martinez's second jack marked his 19th of the season; he now ranks third in the Eastern League behind Erie's Kerry Carpenter (22), who has since been promoted to Triple-A, and Richmond's Sean Roby (21). This was also his first multihomer game of the season and the fifth of his professional career.
MLB
MLB

Schwarber joins Phils greats with latest blasts

PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson did not hesitate Wednesday when asked which Phillies players should make the National League All-Star team. Kyle Schwarber, for sure, he said. Thomson mentioned others, too. Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Seranthony Domínguez, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper, who could win the NL fan vote at DH even though he is injured. But Schwarber has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball for more than a month. He homered twice in Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, putting him in elite company in Phillies history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Mets awaken late in Cincy: 'We'll bust some pipes'

CINCINNATI -- Buck Showalter ticked off the contributors to the Mets’ late-game success, taking care not to omit anyone from the list. There was Dominic Smith, of course, whose RBI double in the 10th inning gave the Mets the lead for good in their 8-3 win over the Reds. There was Brandon Nimmo -- not only for his three-run homer to break open the game at Great American Ball Park, but for his precision in directing Smith where to slide as he scored a key insurance run on a James McCann hit. There was Starling Marte, whose game-tying RBI double in the ninth gave the Mets a chance, and Adonis Medina, whose three scoreless innings of relief made everything possible.
MLB
MLB

Why this hitter has blossomed with Rockies

This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Hitting is often overly deconstructed and overanalyzed, as anyone who watches YouTube videos or pays for instruction can tell you. Yet, as Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron is demonstrating, it is as simple as learning for yourself.
DENVER, CO
MLB

'A special moment': Yepez, Acuña finally meet in bigs

ATLANTA -- For the Cardinals, their trip to Atlanta and Truist Park this week has been downright nightmarish with three tough losses (the latest a 3-0 defeat on Wednesday night), some forgettable starting pitching and non-existent hitting with runners in scoring position. However, for Cardinals rookie slugger Juan Yepez, finally...
MLB
Howard looking to solidify spot in Rangers' rotation

BALTIMORE -- By creating a vacancy in their starting rotation last week, the Rangers hoped to accomplish two aims. On the front end, there is logic in transitioning struggling lefty ﻿Taylor Hearn﻿ back to a relief role, where he’s historically had more success than as a starter. And on the back end, the rejiggering creates long-term opportunity for ﻿Spencer Howard﻿, who the club wants to see blossom into a rotation fixture.
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Watch Blue Jays-Mariners FREE on MLB.TV

Two of MLB’s brightest young stars will share the field Thursday when Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners host Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays, and you can watch it for free on MLB.TV. Seattle’s matchup against Toronto at T-Mobile Park at 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT is...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Berríos rights ship with 6 K's over 6 IP

OAKLAND -- José Berríos' outing on Wednesday afternoon was a breath of fresh air for the Blue Jays. The right-hander cruised through six innings of one-run ball, keeping his team in line for a 2-1 win as it avoided being swept by the A's. Berríos has now posted solid starts in back-to-back outings, as he held the Rays to two runs over five innings on July 1.
MLB
MLB

Deep threat: Alcantara on historic pace, but Miami monitoring

MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is consistently going deep into games at a rate not seen in today's era of baseball. Through 17 starts, Alcantara has thrown 123 1/3 innings -- the most during a stretch to open a season since Dallas Keuchel in 2015. Alcantara averages 7.25 innings per start, well above the MLB average (5.2).
MIAMI, FL

