Why Rangers’ bullpen is among MLB’s best

Of the five tools, Orelvis Martinez has an abundance of power. MLB Pipeline's No. 37 overall prospect smashed two homers in Double-A New Hampshire's 11-6 win over Hartford. The fireworks have come and gone, but the 20-year-old continued to put on a show for the fans. A fifth-inning solo homer to left field marked the fifth run of the game for the Fisher Cats, and a two-run blast to left in the eighth gave the team its final runs of the contest. Martinez's second jack marked his 19th of the season; he now ranks third in the Eastern League behind Erie's Kerry Carpenter (22), who has since been promoted to Triple-A, and Richmond's Sean Roby (21). This was also his first multihomer game of the season and the fifth of his professional career.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO