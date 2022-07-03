ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

USGS reports 1.6 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning in SC

By Marcus Flowers
 3 days ago

ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — A magnitude 1.6 earthquake was reported Sunday morning. This was the second earthquake to happen in the region within a few hours.

