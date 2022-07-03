ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators earn a pair of recruiting predictions for this in-state 4-star WR

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Monday, July 4, is commitment day for Chipley High four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey, and the experts like Florida’s chances to land the in-state recruit.

Update: Sorey posted an Instagram story in the early hours of July 3 announcing his decision to push back his commitment date. The new date is not yet known.

247Sports’ Blake Alderman and Corey Bender of On3’s Gators Online both projected Sorey to pick Florida over Alabama, Auburn and Miami on Saturday. The Tigers sound like the Gators’ only true competitor at this point in the race and Bender says they are expecting Florida to be the pick.

Sorey was committed to Georgia for a year before backing off that pledge in February. A family connection to quality control coach Lamar Sorey on Billy Napier‘s staff made it easy to reach out to him, and UF quickly took the lead. Florida State was the only other school to host him on unofficial visits, but Sorey left the Seminoles out of his top four.

His most recent trip to the Swamp came in late May and he’s been slowly narrowing things down since then.

The 247Sports composite ranks Sorey No. 179 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 26 among wide receivers. The On3 consensus is slightly less bullish on him at No. 205 overall and No. 31 receiver because of a three-star grade from the service’s individual rankings. 247Sports, on the other hand, has Sorey listed as a top-100 talent in the class in its individual Top 247.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

