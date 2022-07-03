ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama offers highly-coveted small forward out of Texas

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama men’s basketball coaching staff recently extended an offer to Dink Pate, one of the more impressive players from the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Pate is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is listed at 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds. His frame is very similar to former Alabama forward Herb Jones, who came out of high school listed at 6-foot-7 and 183 pounds. Alabama fans would probably be ecstatic to welcome a player similar to Jones to the future roster.

Pate has already landed 24 offers heading into his junior season of high school. Several of the programs that have extended offers are Auburn, Houston, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M among others.

Alabama may have a difficult time competing with the aforementioned programs in recruiting Pate, but there doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut leader at the present time.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama basketball and the recruitment process of Dink Pate.

