ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama lands in top six for 2023 edge rusher from Washington, Jayden Wayne

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bllJ_0gTrN40700

On Friday, 2023 edge rusher Jayden Wayne released his top six schools and Alabama was included in the list. The other programs in the mix are Oregon, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, and Miami. He announced that he will be committing on his sister’s birthday, July 1.

Wayne is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds. Many experts believe he is favored to commit to Miami. However, nothing is certain for now. On April 1, Wayne visited Alabama for an unofficial visit and has since visited other programs.

Throughout May, Wayne took multiple visits all across the country, including Georgia, Michigan State and LSU. He then took an official visit to Miami on June 17 and another to Oregon on June 24. The likelihood that Wayne lands in Tuscaloosa appears to be slim, but isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

The Hurricanes’ head coach Mario Cristobal has seemingly established a great relationship with Wayne, which dates back to his time as head coach at Oregon. We will have to wait and see where he commits. Unless Alabama can work some late magic, I expect him to land in Coral Gables.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jayden Wayne’s recruitment and other Crimson Tide recruiting news.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent in a series of shocking conference realignment moves. In the summer of 2021, Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC. This took the collegiate sports world by storm. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
State
Washington State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings CB Akayleb Evans reveals childhood favorite now a teammate

The first day on the practice field must have been a pinch-me moment for Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans. Not only is he living out a dream of playing in the NFL, but he’s doing it alongside one of his favorite players growing up. The former defensive back out of the University of Missouri ended up in a near perfect situation when taken with the No. 118 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Herbert on Mike Williams: Without him, we’re not the same team

Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams has become a vital and dependable weapon for the Los Angeles Chargers, and the team’s quarterback is thrilled to have him back in 2022. After recording career-high marks in receptions and receiving yards in 2021, Williams signed a three-year, $60 million contract to stay with the Chargers in March. With his return to the team, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert recently acknowledged Williams’ importance on the offense. “Mike Williams has been huge,” Herbert told CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr. “He’s one of those guys that if you need a conversion on third down — he’s going to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers offer 2023 recruit at a position of need

Clemson seems to be addressing a position of need in its 2023 class. After missing out on four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, who committed to Auburn last week, the Tigers have offered three-star running back Christopher Johnson Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Johnson is the No. 30 tailback and the No. 413 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Before offering Johnson, Clemson had four running back prospects on its radar. Although Cobb listed the Tigers as a finalist, 247Sports has crystal balled the initial three to other schools. So far, Clemson has landed 16 commitments in its 2023 class, with none of them being running backs. In the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class, C.J. Spiller landed one recruit in three-star Keith Adams Jr. Last week, ClemsonWire said that running back was the biggest position of need for the Tigers’ 2023 class, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the staff has been proactive after Cobb’s commitment. Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!! @CJSPILLER @CoachStreeter @Dillard_DHS @Andrew_Ivins @ClemsonSportsHQ @TEAM_TATE_FLA @HBFATHLETES pic.twitter.com/G1qbmLw08K — 6eraaa (@christopherj6_) July 6, 2022 List Ranking ACC teams by returning production
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Crimson Tide
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This 4-star safety recruit set to make third Gainesville visit this month

Billy Napier has managed to get another four-star defensive back recruit on campus during the last weekend in July. Jordan Castell, the 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound safety out of West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida, will be in Gainesville for the July 30 cookout the Gators are hosting for recruits. Castell told 247’s Blake Alderman that he could potentially be in attendance for the Gators’ Friday Night Lights recruiting event the night before as well.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should Giants be watching Kentucky QB Will Levis?

The New York Giants are riding with Daniel Jones at quarterback this season, a move that is being met with mixed reviews. Some analysts are predicting Jones will flourish under the new coaching staff and behind a rebuilt offensive line. Other experts are panning the decision, citing Jones as just...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star DL Champ Thompson announces top schools

Texas is currently riding a wave of momentum for the 2023 recruiting class that they’re hoping continues into the 2024 cycle. Following five-star quarterback Arch Manning’s commitment, along with the slew of pledges last week, it’s no secret that the Longhorns are trending upwards on the recruiting trail.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Heat draftee Nikola Jovic caps off California Classic with 25-point effort

Nikola Jovic shook off two inconsistent games and turned in his best performance of summer league on Tuesday as the Miami Heat wrapped up their stay in the California Classic. Jovic, the 25th pick in the draft, produced 25 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes of work in a 94-70 win over the Golden State Warriors. He converted on 9-of-16 shot attempts from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy