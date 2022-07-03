Alabama lands in top six for 2023 edge rusher from Washington, Jayden Wayne

On Friday, 2023 edge rusher Jayden Wayne released his top six schools and Alabama was included in the list. The other programs in the mix are Oregon, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, and Miami. He announced that he will be committing on his sister’s birthday, July 1.

Wayne is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds. Many experts believe he is favored to commit to Miami. However, nothing is certain for now. On April 1, Wayne visited Alabama for an unofficial visit and has since visited other programs.

Throughout May, Wayne took multiple visits all across the country, including Georgia, Michigan State and LSU. He then took an official visit to Miami on June 17 and another to Oregon on June 24. The likelihood that Wayne lands in Tuscaloosa appears to be slim, but isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

The Hurricanes’ head coach Mario Cristobal has seemingly established a great relationship with Wayne, which dates back to his time as head coach at Oregon. We will have to wait and see where he commits. Unless Alabama can work some late magic, I expect him to land in Coral Gables.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jayden Wayne’s recruitment and other Crimson Tide recruiting news.