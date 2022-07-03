ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama MBB offers 2024 SG from Ohio, Jonathan Powell

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
On Saturday, 2024 guard Jonathan Powell announced via Twitter that Alabama had reached out with an official offer. It is offer No. 10 for Powell up to this point.

Powell is listed at 6-foot-6 and 170 pounds. In the past, Nat Oats has had taller shooting guards in John Petty Jr. and Josh Primo who both stood at 6-foot-6.

Programs such as Ohio State, Illinois, Notre Dame and Texas A&M have also extended offers to the Ohio native.

According to On3’s RPM, he is favored to commit to Xavier at 24.4% likelihood. There is not a clear favorite to land Powell. Perhaps, Alabama can become the favorite in the near future.

Powell is being recruited primarily by assistant coach and stellar recruiter Bryan Hodgson. Over the years, Hodgson has been the lead recruiter for Jaden Bradley, Brandon Miller, Charles Bediako and Josh Primo. The Tide hope that Powell will pay them a visit in the future.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the offseason continues and the coaching staff hits the recruiting trail.

On3.com

The latest on 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa ahead of today's decision

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is making his college decision later today, and multiple teams are feeling good about their chances. all took Zooms with Mauigoa last night according to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, who said those three are the schools it looks like he will choose from today.
BRADENTON, FL
FanSided

College Football: Realignment perspectives from ACC schools

No one knows how long it will be before the next college football realignment move is made. Alabama football fans are far more interested in recruiting and chasing 2022 championships. Going along with that is an Alabama attitude of ‘bring on all comers’ bold enough to believe they can compete in the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
