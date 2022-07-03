ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$500,000 in funds available for White Box Grant Program

By The Blade
The Blade
The City of Toledo Department of Economic Development announced roughly $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act would be available to renovate vacant, first-floor commercial spaces.

Grants ranging from $25,000 to $75,000 will be awarded to eligible projects to help get the spaces up to par with state building codes, fire safety codes, and the American Disabilities Act.

“Returning vacant space to productive use revitalizes commercial corridors and is a critical component of the Toledo Recovery Plan,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “I strongly encourage applicants to apply for this innovative, new program and continue to strengthen economic activity in our neighborhoods.”

Eligibility requirements and applications are available online at toledo.oh.gov/white-box .

Applications must be submitted no later than Sept. 1.

