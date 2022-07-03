ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Expecting Child Together

By Robert Longfellow
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcpmK_0gTrCamx00
Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko got a bun in the oven. The rapper and singer are reportedly expecting their first child together.

TMZ Hip Hop posted a photo of Sean and Aiko out walking, and the latter clearly was sporting a baby bump. The couple was out and about in Beverly Hills, with Sean rocking a white t-shirt and khakis while Aiko work a form-fitting gray dress.

These two have been on and off again since 2016—mostly on—when they dropped a collaborative project title TWENTY88. The baby will be Sean’s first and Aiko’s second child.

They have been coy about their relationship, but have continually offered breadcrumbs for fans to gossip over, like Sean insinuating that a marriage proposal is “in the works,” although that was a couple of years.

Congrats to Jhene Aiko and Big Sean.

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Expecting Child Together was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
254
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy