ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong, suspect in pro-cyclist’s death, booked in Texas jail after arrest in Costa Rica

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ricky Garcia
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQzYH_0gTr0pbJ00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Kaitlin Armstrong , the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson , is back in Texas Saturday, days after she was captured in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was booked in the Harris County Jail on Saturday. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told Nexstar’s KXAN Armstrong was found with an altered appearance. Armstrong had shoulder-length hair that had been dyed dark brown, along with bandaging on her nose and bruising under her eyes from a reported surfboarding incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQ9Ef_0gTr0pbJ00
Kaitlin Armstrong, 34 (Austin Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos from travelers at the airport show Armstrong back on U.S. soil. Armstrong is seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black joggers and flip-flops. The photos also show the altered appearance previously referred to by officials.

Armstrong was arrested Wednesday in Costa Rica and arrived Saturday afternoon in Texas. U.S. Marshals said it worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach.

Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica, records show bail set at $3.5 million

Investigators found Armstrong, 34, used a phony passport on May 18 to board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to San Jose, Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmeEG_0gTr0pbJ00
    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rGHm_0gTr0pbJ00
    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)

Armstrong faces charges related to the murder of world-class cyclist Moriah Wilson and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Travis County court records show Armstrong’s bond will be set at $3.5 million. She will be required to surrender her passport to a district clerk before release and have a GPS in jail. Her curfew will be 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to records.

Kaitlin Armstrong’s cyclist boyfriend calls police report ‘misleading’

Armstrong is represented by trial attorneys Cofer & Connelly, a law firm located in Austin. “Neither Kaitlin nor her attorneys will be making any statements to the media at this time. We ask for respect for the privacy of Kaitlin’s family,” Cofer & Connelly said in a statement provided to KXAN.

The murder of Wilson took place May 11 , according to past reports from Austin Police. Wilson was shot and killed at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin. The world-class cyclist was in Texas preparing to compete in a race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Alabama man one of long list of forgotten victims of gun violence in America

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of the nation’s staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make national news. Take this weekend in Chicago. On Monday, a rooftop shooter opened fire into crowds gathered for an Independence […]
ATHENS, AL
Magnolia State Live

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Costa Rica#Cyclist#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#Nexstar#Austin Police Department#Homeland Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
CBS 42

11-year-old Mt. Vernon boy dies after fireworks incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — An 11-year old boy Mt. Vernon boy has passed away from serious injuries sustained during a fireworks incident. According to Indiana State Police (ISP), the boy passed away while on the way to an Evansville hospital from North Canal Street. The Mt. Vernon Police Department tells Eyewitness News the incident […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
CBS 42

Tennessee waives vehicle registration fees for a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– As many drivers complain about waiting in long lines to get new Tennessee license plates, the state is giving you a small break on registration fees. Tennessee is waiving the state vehicle registration fees for a year starting this month. “It is a welcome discount for the customers. Even though it’s a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
99.9 KTDY

Alabama Road Closed for 2nd Time Because of Spilled Chicken Parts

Have you ever stopped to wonder what is inside those big trucks that zoom by you on the Interstate? Sure they could be loaded with furniture or tools or produce or in the case of the state of Alabama, loose chicken parts. How do we know about the propensity for the hauling of loose chicken parts in the great state of Alabama? Well, the truckers over there keep spilling the chicken goo all over the road.
CBS 42

Police turn over controversial video from Georgia TikTok influencer

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement have turned over a TikTok video allegedly depicting a woman exposing herself to two boys in Georgia. The video shows Kylie Strickland, an influencer who has over 60,000 followers on TikTok, exposing her breasts to two underage boys in a pool. The video has sparked emotion from thousands of […]
PIKE COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

CBS 42

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy