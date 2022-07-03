ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Republican Operatives Target Black Houston Neighborhood With Fake Voter Affidavits

By Anoa Changa
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfuZc_0gTr0FGV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2fEI_0gTr0FGV00

Voters cast their ballots in Harris County. Source: MARK FELIX / Getty


F our years after a decades-old consent decree preventing the Republican National Committee from engaging in a series of activities involving so-called “ballot security,” Republican operatives continue finding new ways to intimidate and scare Black voters. According to the
Houston Chronicle , a Republican group was going door to door in a predominantly Black neighborhood questioning voters about their legitimacy.

Harris County Elections tweeted a Scam Alert warning to residents of the historically Black Sunnyside neighborhood to beware of “impostors” going door to door questioning people about “private voter information.” A second tweet contained a picture of a generic looking declaration form, that had been handed to voters.

The form shared asks individuals to swear that they are registered voters of Harris County. It also asks about whether specific people reside at the address.

Targeting a historic Black community is clearly about intimidation and has nothing to do with alleged “election integrity.” The local League of Women Voters also encouraged those with questions to call to verify the information they are receiving.

Harris County Elections explained in a statement that it does not ask for the type of information being requested by the “scammers.” “These people and the paperwork they are using are not authorized by the Harris County Elections Office.”

While the forms are of questionable origin, it’s not farfetched to think they are a precursor to some targeting or harassment. The Houston Chronicle reported that the people going door to door did not have an official relationship with the local or state party, but there was overlapping membership.

Virtually non-existent voter fraud is used as a rallying cry for a party that refuses to acknowledge its role in undermining Democracy. A few weeks ago, the Texas Republican Party adopted a commitment to the lie that President Biden was not rightfully elected.

White supremacists have a long history of targeting Black independence and political power across the state. As written in The Forum , adopting a clearly blatant lie “is part of a far more ambitious strategy aimed at undermining the legitimacy of a  growing multiracial coalition committed to moving the state forward. How far the Texas Republic Party expects to extend this strategy is clearly signaled in the other extremist policy entries in the platform.”

The organization targeting Black voters in Houston isn’t the only Texas formation working to undermine voting rights. Under the guise of cleaning up voter rolls, the Texas-based organization True the Vote encouraged voter challenges across the country. The organization supported efforts to remove thousands of voters from the rolls ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election in January 2021.

These invasive measures ultimately have nothing to do with “election integrity” or “election security” and are another form of suppression. Also, counties and states have various measures of verifying a person’s ability to vote and steps to take if something improper occurs.

Harris County’s elections and efforts to make voting accessible for all eligible voters have been under attack for some time. Republican legislators attacked practices employed in Harris County to make voting more accessible such as drive-thru voting.

SEE ALSO:

Democracy Stewards: Black Women Secretaries Of State Are Standing In The Gap

OP-ED: More Must be Done to Ensure All Eligible Voters Can Vote, Elect Candidates of Choice

D.C. Becoming ‘Chocolate City’ Again After Pandemic ‘White Flight’ Reverses Gentrification Trend

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

Deadline nears for Houston businesses to install surveillance cameras

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A city ordinance that requires certain businesses to install additional safety measures at their own expense will go into effect in two weeks. Starting July 19, bars and nightclubs, sexually-oriented businesses, convenience stores and game rooms will be required to install outward-facing, high-resolution camera surveillance systems.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Harris County, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
Harris County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Elections
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston contractor charged in bribery and bid rigging scheme

HOUSTON, TX -- A 64-year-old Houston resident is set to appear in court on charges he participated in a fraud scheme for 12 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Abraham Joseph is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray at 2 p.m. today. A one-count criminal information,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

First Filipina crowned Miss Texas USA

TEXAS, USA — Miss Texas USA 2022 made history over the weekend!. R'Bonney Gabriel, who is from Friendswood, took home the crown for 2022 as the Harris County representative. Gabriel is the first Filipina to wear the crown in Texas. Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Fraud#Georgia Senate#Republicans#Registered Voters#Drive Thru Voting#Racism#The Houston Chronicle#Harris County Elections
PLANetizen

Houston Apartments To Be Demolished for Freeway Widening

“State authorities are slated to demolish hundreds of apartments in East Downtown this week to make way for an uncertain and controversial expansion of Interstate 45,” reports Jay R. Jordan in the Houston Chronicle. The North Houston Highway Improvement Project has been on hold as the Federal Highway Administration...
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

The Houston Community Mourns the Loss of Vergis “Sunshine” Bourgeois, Jr.

Bourgeois passes away at the age of 87; he was the visionary, heart, and soul of Sunshine’s Health Food & Vegan Restaurants. Before healthy living and eating became trendy amongst many people, especially African Americans, Vergis Bourgeois, Jr., affectionately known as “Sunshine,” became a visionary and a holistic healing and wellness leader in the Greater Houston area for over 30 years.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cw39.com

Hearing for Walmart shooting suspect ends with DA reprimand, gag order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Friday morning hearing for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of shooting and killing 23 shoppers at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, took a couple of unexpected turns. Judge Sam Medrano, seemingly upset at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, took direct aim...
EL PASO, TX
KHOU

Independence Hall replica nearing completion at Houston Baptist University

HOUSTON, Texas — Founding fathers declared our independence from Great Britain in a building nearly identical to one nearing completion at Houston Baptist University. "And outside of Philadelphia, this is the closest you can get to the real thing with the added conveniences of air conditioning, elevators and internet,” said Dr. Chris Hammons, a political science professor and director of HBU's Morris Family Center for Law & Liberty.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police respond to disturbance call at HPD Chief Troy Finner’s residence

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department confirmed that there was a disturbance at the home of Chief Troy Finner on Saturday which led to authorities being called. Details surrounding the disturbance were limited, but in an HPD statement on social media, the department said the disagreement that occured between family members was about the Chief’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Precinct one deputy caught on camera slamming on brakes as bicyclists rode in street

HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Deputy is under internal review after being caught on camera appearing to taunt a group of cyclists using his cruiser. Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, the precinct 1 deputy was caught on camera slamming on his brakes while driving amidst a large group of cyclists, appearing to cause one of the riders to hit the back of his cruiser. Another video shows the cruiser swerving through a group of cyclists seemingly chasing one of the cyclists.
HOUSTON, TX
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy