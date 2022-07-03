ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls To Recast T’Challa Grow Louder On Social Media Following ‘Wakanda Forever’ Leaks

By Easy Money Typer
101.5 The BUZZ
 3 days ago

Source: Marvel Studios / Black Panther


A s we get closer to the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther , Wakanda Forever’s release, the calls for Marvel Studios to recast T’Challa have gotten louder.

Fans Are Begging Marvel Studios To Recast T’Challa

Following the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman , Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler assured fans that there would be no CGI version of the actor showing up in Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever . They also said the movie would be a fitting tribute to the late actor.

MCU VP of Development Nate Moore poured more water on the recast T’Challa movement when he said, “we will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 universe,” during an interview on the Ringer-Verse podcast.

Following recent leaks of character sketches revealing how Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Danai Gurira’s Okoye, and Tenoch Huerta’s Namor will look in Wakanda Forever , the recast T’Challa movement is trending on Twitter again.

“ Recast T’Challa . Outside of Namor, this movie lacks the star power. I’m not trying to see Shuri, M’Baku, or Okoye battling Namor. It needs to be T’Challa ,” one Twitter user wrote.

“ After Chadwick’s passing, most felt grief. Grief made us demand marvel not to recast. Those demands were emotional and not clear. After two years of healing, people are seeing that T’Challa needs to live and it honors Chadwick the most #RecastTChalla,” another Twitter user added.

The recast T’Challa movement gained notoriety from a petition started by a local Chicago film critic and lifelong comic book fan Emmanuel Noisette. He argued that other heroes like Spider-Man, Batman, and Superman outlive the people who play them in films, and “If Marvel kills this character off, you’re killing Chadwick again.”

It has gotten over 60,000 signatures and is on pace to reach its goal of 75,000 signees.

There Are Ways T’Challa Can Still Exist In The MCU

The MCU is currently in its multiverse stage, and the idea of someone else playing T’Challa isn’t a farfetched idea now that we have entered the world of variants.

As for Wakanda Forever, it seems it’s still on pace for its November 11, 2022, release date despite the numerous issues involving Letitia Wright. She is rumored to be taking on the mantle of the Black Panther.

You can peep more reactions to the recast T’Challa movement in the gallery below.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Black Panther

101.5 The BUZZ

