ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong, suspect in pro-cyclist’s death, booked in Texas jail after arrest in Costa Rica

By Ricky Garcia, Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZrH4_0gTqybSP00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, is back in Texas Saturday, days after she was captured in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was booked in the Harris County Jail on Saturday. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.

Child shot, critically injured in Huntsville

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told Nexstar’s KXAN Armstrong was found with an altered appearance. Armstrong had shoulder-length hair that had been dyed dark brown, along with bandaging on her nose and bruising under her eyes from a reported surfboarding incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQ9Ef_0gTqybSP00
Kaitlin Armstrong, 34 (Austin Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos from travelers at the airport show Armstrong back on U.S. soil. Armstrong is seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black joggers and flip-flops. The photos also show the altered appearance previously referred to by officials.

Armstrong was arrested Wednesday in Costa Rica and arrived Saturday afternoon in Texas. U.S. Marshals said it worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach.

1 dead, 8 injured in I-565 wreck near Huntsville International Airport

Investigators found Armstrong, 34, used a phony passport on May 18 to board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to San Jose, Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmeEG_0gTqybSP00
    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rGHm_0gTqybSP00
    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)

Armstrong faces charges related to the murder of world-class cyclist Moriah Wilson and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Travis County court records show Armstrong’s bond will be set at $3.5 million. She will be required to surrender her passport to a district clerk before release and have a GPS in jail. Her curfew will be 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to records.

Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

Armstrong is represented by trial attorneys Cofer & Connelly, a law firm located in Austin. “Neither Kaitlin nor her attorneys will be making any statements to the media at this time. We ask for respect for the privacy of Kaitlin’s family,” Cofer & Connelly said in a statement provided to KXAN.

The murder of Wilson took place May 11, according to past reports from Austin Police. Wilson was shot and killed at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin. The world-class cyclist was in Texas preparing to compete in a race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSAT 12

10 people drowned in Texas waters over July 4 weekend

Over the July 4 weekend, Texas Game Wardens reported 10 drownings and one boat-related death. There were also 38 reported boating accidents, according to Texas Game Wardens. As part of Operation Dry Water, Texas Game Wardens patrolled 10,202 hours, contacted 12,537 vessels and administered 332 field sobriety tests. They also issued 1,976 warnings and 1,560 citations.
TEXAS STATE
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Ordered Half-Staff Immediately Through July 9th

Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered for the victims of the Highland Park Shooting. This is in accordance with the presidential proclamation. She is directing that flags be immediately lowered and flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9th. She noted this is in remembrance of the horrid tragedy that occurred in Highland Park, Illinois. She also said during this difficult time she calls upon the people of Alabama to “uplift the victims of this tragedy in prayer.”
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
New Jersey State
City
Houston, TX
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, AL
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Are July 4th fireworks legal where I live? Can I shoot off fireworks on July 4th?

Who doesn’t love fireworks on July 4th? But you need to know the laws where you live to keep from turning the rocket’s red glare into a big, old mess. In general, lighting fireworks is illegal in Alabama’s incorporated towns and cities but legal in many unincorporated areas unless a specific ordinance is in place to prevent them. Some areas have laws in place to limit the times fireworks can be lit or noise ordinances that apply.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Pennsylvania man accused of using $400,000 COVID funds to buy Alabama home

A Tioga County, Pennsylvania businessman has been accused of using $420,000 of government COVID-19 relief funds to buy a house for he and his wife in Alabama. Nicholas Perkins, 57 of Wellsboro, is charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court with wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, bank fraud and making false loan applications.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rica#Murder#Cyclist#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#Nexstar#Austin Police Department#Homeland Security#United Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX54 News

Why are COVID cases rising in Alabama?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — COVID cases are on a gradual rise again within the state, according to Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the District Medical Officer at Alabama Department of Public Health. "Back in early April, we were at our lowest numbers after the omicron surge which was right around the first...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee volunteer firefighter was struck and killed Monday while directing traffic along Highway 33 near New Tazewell, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department. The volunteer fireman, identified as Roger Estes, 77, of New Tazewell had...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
WHNT News 19

Tennessee farmer loses $15,000 in online cattle scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning residents about potential online scams involving purchasing cattle online. State officials posted to their Facebook page about a Coffee County farmer who spoke to an alleged scammer claiming to be in Arkansas about purchasing livestock on a site called ‘Cattle Exchange.’
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Former Tide coach sober, Hurricane Bonnie, and $1 million average home price?: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Predictions show Huntsville average home could top $1 million by 2030: Realistic?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Cool Off and Even Relax at Alabama’s Top Water Parks This Summer

An Alabama Summer is not complete without a visit to Water Park. I have fond memories of slipping and sliding in my front yard to cool off from the Summer heat. We visited Water Parks often. I would spend hours in the wave pool. On special nights the park even showed a movie and you could float in the wave pool and enjoy it all.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy