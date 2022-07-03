ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

We Rounded Up All The Instagrams Of The "Snowflake Mountain" Cast

By Kaitlin Stevens
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8T6a_0gTqyUEC00

Netflix's new reality competition show Snowflake Mountain rounded up a cast of "entitled" young people and threw them into a wilderness survival challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTMso_0gTqyUEC00
Pete Dadds / © Netflix / Via Everett Collection

The results were...a mix of things, including hilarious, touching, and inspiring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKjqG_0gTqyUEC00
Pete Dadds / © Netflix / Via Everett Collection

While some made it longer than others, they all seem to be doing well for themselves now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYLyb_0gTqyUEC00
Pete Dadds / © Netflix / Via Everett Collection

If you've been missing them since you finished your binge watch, here are all their Instagram accounts so you can keep up with them!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owKWF_0gTqyUEC00
Pete Dadds / © Netflix / Via Everett Collection

Liam Brown

Instagram: @liambr3wn

@liambr3wn / Via instagram.com

Deandra

Instagram: @beau.dee_

@ beau.dee_ / Via instagram.com

Sunny Malik

Instagram: @sunnymalicc

@sunnymalicc / Via instagram.com

Devon Smith

Instagram: @devbabydied

@devbabydied / Via instagram.com

Solomon

Instagram: @jesusxsolomon

@jesusxsolomon / Via instagram.com

Francesca Geo

Instagram: @francescageoo

@francescageoo / Via instagram.com

Darriea Clark

Instagram: @babefromthesun

@babefromthesun / Via instagram.com

Randy Wentworth

Instagram: @randy_wentworth

@randy_wentworth / Via instagram.com

Olivia Lagaly

Instagram: @olivialagaly

Instagram: @olivialagaly / Via instagram.com

Rae Hume

Instagram: @raeconniejane

@raeconniejane / Via instagram.com

Carl Lariviere

Instagram: @carllariviere1

Instagram: @carllariviere1 / Via instagram.com

Which cast members are you most excited to keep up with? Let us know in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowflake#Mountain#Wilderness#Olivialagaly#Carllariviere1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Really Does “Not Want to Discuss” This Moment on RHOBH

The RHOBH cast member also reveals what she says she's "never going to do" again. There’s no doubt that a good time was had by many at Garcelle Beauvais’ 55th birthday party, which was featured in the June 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one of Garcelle’s guests in particular appeared to enjoy herself perhaps just a bit more than others on the dance floor.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off Second Nose Piercing

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has some new bling, and it's staged front and center. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star revealed in an Instagram video two nose piercings, a diamond stud on each nostril. The 16-year-old posted the short video plugging a new T-shirt line she designed herself and didn't make a mention of the nose piercings, but everyone took notice and made it known in the comments section.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy