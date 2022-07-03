ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne Welcomes Ordinance Officer

southerntorch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 21. Mayor Brian Baine and the Fort Payne City Council welcomed their new Fort Payne Ordinance Enforcement Officer, David Smith to the job. David Smith comes to...

southerntorch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Interim superintendent named for Jackson County Schools

A veteran Jackson County educator will take over as superintendent on an interim basis. Angela Guess resigned her school board seat effective July 5 upon being named the system’s interim superintendent. Guess has spent decades working in the school system and was once named the Jackson County Elementary Teacher...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2 years of anticipated interstate delays to begin in DeKalb County

Big interstate traffic changes are coming to Northeast Alabama. Crews are about to start work removing and reconstructing a section of Interstate 59 northbound along the Etowah and DeKalb county line. Northbound traffic will be shifted onto one of the southbound lanes as soon as Thursday and no later than...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

County cemetery added to historic register

A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Fort Payne, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Government
Calhoun Journal

July 6, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
allongeorgia.com

Chattooga County distressed economically, per Appalachian Regional Commission report

Chattooga County is in the lowest category economic status, distressed, according to rankings released last week by the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC analysis compares each of its 423 counties with national averages for unemployment rates, per capita income and poverty rates over the previous three-year period. The goal of...
WAAY-TV

U.S. Post Office to host job fairs in 3 North Alabama counties

The U.S. Post Office is looking for workers in North Alabama. Hiring fairs are set for July 8 at multiple post offices in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. Jobs are for mail carriers and support staff, with pay between $18 and $19 per hour. Postal officials will be onsite to...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope

Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen by the district’s school board Wednesday morning. Active shooter training in Morgan Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is spending the summer preparing for any active shooter situation that...
NEW HOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Lebanon#4th Street#Mini Warehouses#Turner Avenue#The Council
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, July 6th

Debra Wood, age 66 of Cedar Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Byron Young, age 52 of Cedar Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Mitchell Slayton, age 31...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. DA: No charges will be filed after man in custody died

Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen by the district’s school board Wednesday morning. Active shooter training in Morgan Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is spending the summer preparing for any active shooter situation that...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

'Front Row' mixed-use development being built in Huntsville

Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says they got a tip a couple weeks ago that Michael Kinney made this post on Facebook. Morgan Co. American patriot's grave in bad shape. Updated: 4 hours ago. John Menafee was an American patriot...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
uschamber.com

A “Strong” Candidate for Alabama’s 5th District

In June, voters in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District Republican primary made a strong, solid choice in current Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. Strong has the credentials, skills, and record of maximizing the growth of our economy and creating good-paying jobs in Alabama with a recession an increasing possibility and as people and businesses across the state struggle to pay their bills. That is why the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Dale Strong. He has delivered results for Madison County and will do the same for the 5th Congressional District as a Member of Congress.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Officers with Huntsville Police on scene of overnight shooting

All the money raised will be collected by Kiwanis and donated to a new children's project in Decatur. John Menafee was an American patriot and Morgan County's first judge, but his grave is in grave disrepair. Increased patrol at Fourth of July festival. Updated: 12 hours ago. There was an...
wrganews.com

GBI Autopsy report clarifies Floyd County Inmate Death

On January 7th, 2022, shortly after 11:00 PM, Floyd County Jail staff discovered David Lee Daniel, a 55-year-old male, unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff initiated lifesaving efforts and he was transported to a local hospital. Ultimately, jail staff and hospital personnel were unsuccessful in their lifesaving efforts and Daniel...
WAAY-TV

2 in custody after standoff in New Hope mobile home park

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office has identified Courtney Labell Clark, 37, of Huntsville, and James Adam Ginn, 25, also of Huntsville, as those arrested in Tuesday night's standoff in New Hope. According to Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Clark has one misdemeanor warrant out...
NEW HOPE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Missing Woman Calhoun County Sheriff Requesting Information

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriffs department needs your help in locating the following missing person. Possible wearing blue jean capris pants/ pink shirt. Subject left her keys and phone on the bed. Her glasses were found in the driveway along with some groceries. Contact Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office 256-236-6600 with any information.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Group locates graves of Revolutionary War veterans

An organization marking local gravesites of people who fought in the Revolutionary War came across a name among the war’s veterans about a year ago: John Menefee, the first judge in what became Morgan County. But that created a separate dilemma for the the Tennessee Valley Sons of the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson County

----- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for south-central Jackson County until 715 PM CDT. At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Scottsboro, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy