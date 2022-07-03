Mary E. “Mae” Papageorge

Mary “Mae” Papageorge, 91, of Crooksville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born on August 29, 1930, in Crooksville, a daughter to the late Fred and Catherine (Quinn) Rambo. She worked at Outreach for Joyce Drake, The Old Crooksville China Shop, Nelson McCoy, Robinson & Ransbottom, The...
Alice Marie Hamilton, 85, of South Zanesville, passed away at her home on July 4, 2022.She was born on Feb. 7, 1937 in Morgan County, a daughter of the late Frank and Florence Burtnett. She was a member of the Rhema House of Worship where she was the secretary and volunteered at the food pantry. She is survived by three children Jerry Hamilton, Rhonda Hamilton Venable, and Julie Hamilton Willison. Five grandchildren Tara Hamilton, Ben Hamilton, Gabriel Willison, Trev Willison, and Payton Willison. 3 step-grandchildren Jessica, Ashley, and Billy. 2 great-grandchilden. Several step-great grandchildren and step-great-greatgrandchildren. Two brothers Max Burtnett and Robert Burtnett. Two sisters Genny Pearson and Kathy Barr.
Patrick “Pat” E. Hemmer, 65 of Zanesville, died 3:46 AM, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the James Cancer Hospital following a seven week illness. He was born Saturday, April 6, 1957, in Zanesville, the son of Edward J. Hemmer and Eleanor (Gribben) Hemmer. He married Tammy (Sieliet) Hemmer on Saturday, October 17, 1981, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Barbara A. Miller, 79, of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Cedar Hill Care Center, after a sudden illness. She was born, April 6, 1943 in York Township (Rose Farm) to the late Madeline (Barrisford ) Blagg and Kenneth Blagg Sr . Barbara spent her life working as a nurse’s aide at Ketcham’s Nursing Home for 15 years and as a laborer at TRW in Crooksville. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, spending time admiring her pond and the surroundings of nature as well as loving her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Kippy (Nancy) Miller of Mansfield, Perry (Ronda) Miller of Florida, Chris (Lisa) Miler of Crooksville and Kimberly Heger of Crooksville, numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bruce Blagg and Kenneth Blagg Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date to soon be announced with burial to follow in Zion Cemetery, Portersville. You may sign the online register book, share a memory, or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Charles A. Tyo, 64, of Zanesville, died on Monday, July 4, 2022 at his home. He was born March 3, 1958, a son of the late Floyd F. and Beatrice Robinson Tyo Sr. He enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers and loved his cats. He is survived by...
Thomas Keith Cramer, Jr., 52, of Nashport, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Thomas was born September 13, 1969 to Thomas K. Cramer, Sr. and the late Dixie (Stewart). In addition to his mother, Dixie, Thomas is also preceded in death by his beloved pet dog, Tootles.
Steven Kim Casto, age 62, passed away after his hard-fought battle with cancer on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Raised in Kirkersville, Ohio, Steve was the youngest of nine children; his parents were the late Otis and Frances Emogene (Jones) Casto. Steve graduated from Watkins Memorial High School in 1978 and...
Judge Dean Wilson began his term as 2022-23 President of the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA). A resident of Roseville and judge of the Perry County Municipal Court, Wilson served as an officer of the OSBA in the post of President-Elect for the 2021-22 bar year. “It is a tremendous...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Each year Wendy’s partners up with Eastside Community Ministry and WHIZ Media Group for the Lace Up for Kids program that supplies local youth with shoes just in time for the upcoming school year. Eastside Community Ministry Executive Director Jamie Trout and Zanesville Wendy’s District...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Carr Center is tee-ing up for its annual ‘Be the Ball’ Golf Fundraiser this weekend. Community members can sign up to play in a four-person scramble to benefit the Adult Day Programs at the Carr Center. While the Carr Center provides youth and...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Interdisciplinary Team (I-Team)and Center for Seniors are gearing up for the 2nd annual Take “Auction” Against Elder Abuse wreath auction. The virtual event will take place this Friday, July 8th from 12 PM until midnight. A variety of wreaths incorporating the...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center works with dogs in need of homes. Oftentimes these dogs are brought in already well mannered and house broken. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to a Coon-Hound who came to the shelter in May as a stray and would make a good fit with any family.
A Zanesville man is facing charges for his fifth OVI. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that on Sunday, July 3, 47-year-old Jason Evans was operating a vehicle westbound on US 22 in Muskingum County when he was stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop authorities said Evans was...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It seems like many structurally sound older homes get torn down once they become abandoned and a local group is looking at other more affordable alternatives. The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation Executive Director Andy Roberts explained how rehabbing homes can be a much more time...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – After many delays a downtown Zanesville housing facility is nearing completion. The Pearl House is an $8 Million 34 unit apartment complex built for recovering addicts who need another chance to succeed in society. Pearl House Zanesville Project Manager Steve Carrel talked about where the project...
An injury accident is under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The accident took place Sunday around 11:25pm at the intersection of State Route 83 and State Route 643 in Keene Township. Deputies said 22-year-old Devin Coblentz of Millersburg, was traveling south on State Route 643 when he...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Children’s Miracle Network held a parking lot party at the Maple Avenue Walmart to raise funds for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Captain America arrived in support of the event that featured face painting, a couple of food trucks and live music, where he explained how the funds bring assistance to parents of children with health issues.
The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office has announced a road closure. Bagley Road will close between Wesley Chapel Road and Ridgley Road starting July 5 for six weeks while crews perform bridge replacements. Also starting July 5 the City of Zanesville will make permeant repairs to roadway damage caused by...
THORNVILLE, Ohio – On this day in 1776, the Continental Congress drafted a declaration that severed the North American Colonies from the rule of England. A rule that brought about unfair taxes, unjust treatment and underrepresentation in parliament. In the 246 years since that fateful decision, we have fought...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A Women’s Rally was held outside Muskingum County Courthouse Wednesday night in protest of the overturning of Roe v Wade. People gathered at the base of the courthouse steps to protest the supreme court decision this past month. On June 24th, the Supreme Court...
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Early voting for the August primary election opened Wednesday. The in-person, early voting will be available at the Muskingum County Board of Elections, located in downtown Zanesville at 627 Market St, through Monday, August 1st. The election includes offices withheld from the May primary due to...
