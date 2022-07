A leading elections expert is launching a project at UCLA School of Law to promote democratic norms and “free and fair” elections in the U.S. Rick Hasen, a professor at UCLA’s law school and one of the most prominent election law commentators in the country, is launching the “Safeguarding Democracy Project” on Thursday. The project, which was shared first with POLITICO, was launched in part as a response to efforts to undermine confidence in U.S. elections by former President Donald Trump and his allies, including calls to “decertify” the 2020 election.

