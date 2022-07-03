ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon hospitals facing similar financial struggles

 3 days ago

Lake Health District is not alone in the major financial hardships it has been facing. "The bleak hospital financial picture from 2021 worsened in the first quarter of 2022, as a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations from the Omicron wave and rising labor and other costs combined to produce a dismal fiscal...

WWEEK

Murmurs: Major Autism Services Provider to Close in Oregon

MAJOR AUTISM SERVICES PROVIDER TO CLOSE IN OREGON: The Center for Autism and Related Disorders informed state officials last week it will close its 10 Oregon clinics in August, resulting in the layoff of 156 staff members. Texas-based CARD is the largest provider of an autism treatment called applied behavior analysis. Tobi Rates, executive director of the Autism Society of Oregon, says that although the therapy is controversial in some circles, it qualifies for broad insurance coverage from both private and public payers. “It’s a big deal,” Rates says of the closures. The widespread and growing prevalence of autism spectrum disorder—1 in 44 8-year-olds have it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—has attracted investors to the field. The Blackstone Group, a leading private equity firm, purchased CARD in 2018 for a reported $600 million. Rates says parents of children experiencing autism are upset about the closures and speculating among themselves that the move may be related to reimbursement rates. CARD and the Oregon Health Authority did not respond to requests for comment.
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon’s hospital merger law may further protect abortion access in the state

When it comes to the nationwide abortion access struggle triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court, Oregon has a potent tool found nowhere else. Oregon’s toughest-in-the-nation law regulating health-care mergers that went into effect this year gives state officials the authority to deny significant health-care industry consolidations that would result in higher prices, less competition or restricted access.
OREGON STATE
KXL

CDC Recommends Masks In Two-Thirds Of Oregon Counties Due To High COVID Spread

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 24 counties in Oregon have high transmission rates of COVID-19. Therefore, they’re recommending that people again wear masks indoors and on public transportation. The affected counties have 200 or more new cases or more than 20 new...
philomathnews.com

Oregon spending $1.6 million for eastern college equity program

The state will spend more than $1 million to help more students of color and adult learners graduate from colleges in eastern Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that the state will spend $1.6 million to launch an initiative called “Moon Shot for Equity” at Eastern Oregon University, Treasure Valley Community College and Blue Mountain Community College. The money comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, a pot of federal COVID relief money that she controls.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

CDC: 24 Oregon counties considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19 infection

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Twenty-four counties in Oregon are now considered high risk for COVID-19 infection, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest information from the CDC shows that Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Lane, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wasco, Sherman, Hood...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

What literacy looks like in Oregon’s prison system

Your browser does not support the audio element. About 15% people incarcerated in Oregon prisons are reading below an eighth grade level. That’s according to a recent investigation done by the Statesman Journal. It found that while state laws requires people incarcerated designated as low-level readers to be taking classes, nearly half of those aren’t enrolled in any courses. We’ll hear from education reporter Natalie Pate on her reporting and the unique challenges facing adults in custody in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the most veterans in Oregon

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Housing and rental markets in Oregon are very tight

If you’re looking to buy or rent a home in Oregon and feeling extremely frustrated, you’re not alone. Housing prices have gone up considerably in recent years and high mortgage rates aren’t helping. We hear from Josh Lehner, an economist with the state of Oregon, about where things stand now and what to expect in the future.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon gun safety measure poised to appear on November ballot

Supporters of a gun safety ballot initiative say they have gathered more than enough signatures to guarantee a statewide vote on a law that would require licenses for all gun owners. Hundreds of volunteers for Initiative Petition 17 will continue collecting petition signatures across Oregon until Tuesday night, then deliver...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Oregonians share concerns future will include more wildfires

Despite an exceptionally wet spring, Oregonians surveyed in early June overwhelmingly expect a future of increased wildfires across the state. The Oregon Values and Belief Center, a nonpartisan public opinion research organization, received 1,500 responses to an online survey sent to adults across the state during the first week of June.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map, July 6

Oregon State Fire Marshal release – SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University launched Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map. Some homes and properties identified within the map may be subject to future defensible space regulations the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and its partners are currently developing through an open public process. Through legislation, Senate Bill 762, which was passed and signed into law last summer, the OSFM was tasked with developing the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The code development process is currently underway and involves a wide range of stakeholders across Oregon. Senate Bill 762 outlines that the code must be completed by December 2022. The OSFM and its stakeholders are on track to meet that timeline. For context, the development of the Oregon Defensible Space Code is following the same process the OSFM uses to adopt and codify the Oregon Fire Code every three years. The Oregon Defensible Space Code intends to protect life and property in the event of a wildfire. The code may apply to properties that meet two requirements. First, the home or property must be in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk on the Oregon Wildfire Risk Map. According to OSU and ODF, approximately 80,000 of the 120,276 tax lots in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk classifications currently have a structure that may be subject to new codes or standards. According to OSU and ODF, this figure represents approximately five percent of properties in Oregon. The OSFM would like to stress the importance of defensible space and the added protection it could provide your family and home. The OSFM has developed several tools to help homeowners begin defensible space projects. More information and potential grant opportunities can be found on the OSFM’s website, under Oregon Defensible Space Code. The Office welcomes public comments and feedback on the defensible space code through this form. “We know from decades of wildfires in Oregon that wildfire does not recognize map lines,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Even if people find that they are not within the boundaries where future standards might apply, the majority of Oregon still has an elevated risk. We ask that all Oregonians take the necessary steps to create defensible space, no matter where they fall on the map. The more we do together to prepare our homes, the more resilient our communities will become against the rising threat of wildfire.” In the last year, the OSFM launched two initiatives to rise to the challenge of wildlife, Response Ready Oregon and Fire Adapted Oregon. We’ve set up special sections on our website to learn more about how these initiatives are already helping.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Government-to-government deal on managing wildlife and natural resources announced between Coquille Tribe, State of Oregon

In what’s described as a “historic partnership”, the Coquille Tribe and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have agreed to jointly manage a five-county area. The deal follows a push last year by local governments and groups near the Coquille River to help address drastically reduced numbers of salmon. The campaign urged Governor Kate Brown to back the proposal.
OREGON STATE
naturalresourcereport.com

$2M in Grants to Expand Oregon Meat Processing

After a competitive process, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) chose six Oregon meat processing business to receive a portion of the $2 million allocated by the Oregon Legislature. The purpose of the Oregon Meat Processing Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grant is to expand meat processing capacity statewide for Oregon-raised livestock.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Commentary: Will Oregonians support a more aggressive approach to reduce gun violence?

Oregon’s latest citizen-led effort to keep guns out of dangerous hands has become a go-to campaign in the wake of the rapid-fire slaughters of innocents in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Hundreds of Oregonians have reportedly taken to the streets with clipboards in hand to qualify Initiative Petition 17, titled the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, for the November ballot.
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

The Well's Run Dry

It was early June when Mari V. went to do a load of laundry one morning and found the machine had no water. Then, she turned on the faucet — again, no water. Mari, who owns and lives at a horse farm near Tumalo, typically relies on a 545-feet-deep well to give her horses water and meet household needs. That is, until last month.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

