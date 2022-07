Kueryiek, South Sudan — There hasn't been much to sing about for months in the village of Kueryiek. But all that could change: A marriage is at hand. Wearing a green dress and an ill-fitting wig, bride-to-be Nyekuoth Manyuan is treated like royalty. By getting married, she can save her community from starvation.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO