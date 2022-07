It looks like Jamal Murray’s return to the Denver Nuggets is on the horizon. After missing all of the 2021-22 season as he recovers from the ACL injury he sustained in 2020-21, Murray seems to be getting back to full health. And in the latest positive update for the Nuggets guard, he was spotted working out with the team in their Summer League practice on Tuesday.

