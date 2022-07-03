ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops for 18th Straight Day

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41E1Nj_0gTqUYTI00
A gas pump. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $6.215.

The average price has dropped 15.8 cents over the past 18 days, including 1.3 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 6.1 cents less than one week ago, but 4.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.94 higher than one year ago.

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

The national average price dropped for the 19th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1 cent to $4.812. It has dropped 20.4 cents over the past 19 days, including 2 cents Saturday.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 8.8 cents less than one week ago, but 5.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.685 higher than one year ago.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Average San Diego County Gas Prices Continue to Inch Down at $6.18 Per Gallon

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday for the 21st consecutive day, decreasing 1.1 cents to $6.189. The average price has dropped 18.4 cents over the past 21 days, including 1.1 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
sandiegocountynews.com

Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition returns over $38 million to San Diego taxpayers

San Diego, CA–United Way of San Diego County, 211 San Diego, and the San Diego County Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Coalition announced through their collaborative efforts to provide free tax preparation services to the community, a total of $38,093,619 were returned back to San Diego County individuals and families through federal and state tax refunds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#City News Service
San Diego Business Journal

Downtown Tower Will Be a First for Toll Brothers Apartment Living

Toll Brothers Apartment Living – one of the nation’s most prolific apartment developers – is building its first San Diego apartment tower at the edge of Little Italy.At 37 stories with 363 apartments, The Lindley will be among the company’s largest projects, said CEO Charles Lindley Elliott, from whom the building takes its name.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Del Mar (CA)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Del Mar, CA?. Located on the Pacific Coast, Del Mar is a laid-back beach town just about 20 minutes from San Diego, CA. Del Mar is popular for its beautiful beaches, upscale living, wonderful weather, and world-known racetrack. There are also great historic sites.
DEL MAR, CA
NBC San Diego

Helicopter Hoists Driver From Steep Hillside After Car Soars Off La Jolla Roadway

A rescue helicopter hoisted a trapped driver to safety Wednesday after their vehicle went over the edge of a La Jolla roadway and landed about 50 feet below. The white BMW for unknown reasons soared off the edge of La Jolla Parkway at about 8:30 a.m. and rolled down the embankment before coming to a stop on its roof, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NBC San Diego

San Diego County COVID Hospitalizations Exceed 300 Going Into 4th of July

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County exceeded 300 heading into the Fourth of July holiday, according to the latest state data. Of the 308 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 34 were being treated in intensive care, down one from Friday. There were 15 fewer hospital beds available, totaling 224.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego residents say water 'tastes like dirt'

SAN DIEGO — If you take a sip of water and something doesn’t taste right, you’re not alone. Many of city of San Diego water customers reached out to us saying their water tastes or smells like dirt. "It smells like a soapy sewage smell," said David...
NBC San Diego

Earthquake Off Coast of San Diego Felt by Hardly Anyone

Most humans didn't feel a 3.0 magnitude earthquake that rattled off the coast of San Diego Monday evening, but some sea-dwellers may have. The quake struck just before 7:30 p.m. near San Clemente Island on the Fourth of July, according got the U.S. Geological survey. The USGS urges people to...
NBC San Diego

Rent Prices Are Starting to Cool Down: The 5 Cities With the Most Significant Decreases

Summer is a notoriously busy moving season — and high rent prices often reflect that. But prices seem to be cooling a little compared to the last 12 months overall. Median rent prices for one-bedroom apartments are only up 0.5% month over month, and prices for two-bedrooms are down 2.9% as of June, according to the National Rent Report for June 2022 from Zumper, a hub for people to find houses, apartments, rooms and condos for rent.
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy