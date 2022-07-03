Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops for 18th Straight Day

A gas pump. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $6.215.

The average price has dropped 15.8 cents over the past 18 days, including 1.3 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 6.1 cents less than one week ago, but 4.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.94 higher than one year ago.

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

The national average price dropped for the 19th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1 cent to $4.812. It has dropped 20.4 cents over the past 19 days, including 2 cents Saturday.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 8.8 cents less than one week ago, but 5.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.685 higher than one year ago.

City News Service contributed to this article.