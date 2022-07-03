San Diego Organ Fest Continues Monday in Balboa Park with July 4 ‘Music Extravaganza’

Spreckels Organ Pavillion. Courtesy photo

San Diego’s International Organ Festival this summer is dedicated to the art of female performers, with the theme, “A Tribute to Women in Music.”

The free fest, every Monday at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 5, includes an Independence Day celebration. Jelani Edington plays as part of the American Theatre Organ Society’s National Convention, being held in San Diego.

The season, at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park, includes:

July 11 – Nicole Keller in her organ pavilion debut.

July 18 – Cherry Rhodes, a UCLA professor.

July 25 – Isabelle Demers, billed as the leading organist in Canada.

Aug. 1 – Chelsea Chen, returning to her hometown of San Diego to perform.

Aug. 8 – Caroline Robinson, a prize winner at several organ competitions, such as Dublin International (2014) and the Albert Schweitzer (2010).

Aug. 15 – Amanda Molle, first-prize winner at the International Musashino-Tokyo Organ Competition in 2017.

Aug. 22 – pianist Maria Teresa Sierra joins San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramirez for a program that includes Gershwin and Beethoven.

Aug. 29 – Silent Movie Night with Clara Gerdes. A Wine and Beer Festival is planned as well, but requires a ticket. Admission costs $60.

Sept. 5 – Labor Day Classic Rock concert, with songs by Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Jefferson Airplane, Fleetwood Mac, Blondie and more.

All concerts at the pavilion remain free in accordance with the terms of the 1915 gift of the organ to the city by brothers John and Adolph Spreckels.