We may not have to wait much longer to see Chris Sale back on a major-league mound. The Boston Red Sox left-hander could return to the starting rotation as soon as next week, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Manager Alex Cora told MLB Network Radio that the team will see how Sale is feeling after his rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. If all goes well, his next appearance could come for the big-league club.

1 DAY AGO