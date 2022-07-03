13 Top Hints On How To Discipline a Cat The Right Way

Some gorgeous pets took part in a photoshoot in a special pets-only photo booth. And the results were spectacular.Thousands of pets and their humans visited the so-called Vetster Salon recently in Toronto.The photographs include people’s dogs and cats but also two rodents and an unusual Patagonian mara.Canadian online veterinary firm Vetster said it set up the meet-and-greet to promote its online appointments.A spokesperson explained: “The Vetster Salon was one of four massive installations built to meet and interact with both new and existing clients, and to capture these incredible moments.“We got to pat, cuddle and photograph cats, dogs, bunnies, rats...
Comments / 0