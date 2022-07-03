WATCH: Paul Finebaum caller from Alabama opens up about how show saved his life

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sometimes we don’t even realize the positive impact that we have on others’ lives just by being there. That was the case for ESPN radio host Paul Finebaum, who received an extremely heartfelt thank you from a regular caller on his Wednesday show.

The caller in question was Joe from Red Bay, Alabama, who said he began phoning in following an injury that left him unable to walk for two years. During that time he was battling depression and even attempted suicide a few times. But when he called in to speak with Finebaum, Joe said he felt less lonely and was able to forget his problems.

It was those conversations that helped him get out of the dark place he found himself stuck in.

“I started calling you when SEC Network picked up your show,” Joe said on air. “I could hear snips and bits on the radio, but couldn’t get it real well from Red Bay. At that time, I was just getting through with an injury. I’ve heard other people tell you this too, but your show actually helped save my life. I was dealing with depression and actually overdosed a couple of times. I didn’t have a lot to do, but your show helped bring me through those dark days.

“…I was working at a job where I was working 80-100 hours a week. I was fighting things just to keep my mind occupied and when that came to an end, it just had me sitting and thinking. It was like two years before I could even walk. It just went from doing things to things rolling over in my mind. If your show had not got on SEC Network and they had not started this up, there’s a good chance I wouldn’t have even been here today. I just wanted to tell you that, Paul. How much I appreciate that. Not calling to jump on anybody today, even though I’d like to. I’m just calling to tell you (that) you really helped save my life.”

Joe isn’t the first caller to express such gratitude toward Paul Finebaum, but his story was just as touching as all the rest. The ESPN radio host let him know how much his words meant not only to him, but everyone involved with the show.

“I don’t know how I could ever thank you for saying that, Finebaum said. “On behalf of everyone here, Joe, that means a great deal. You keep calling. You keep being you. I think that’s what makes you special to so many people.”

Joe then provided more details on one of his attempted overdoses that left him hospitalized for three days. It was after that experience that he realized he needed someone to talk to. Not specifically about his depression, but just someone to talk to about anything.

Then he found Finebaum as well as the peace that he was searching for.

“There was one time I overdosed and it was like three days in ICU,” Joe said. “They didn’t know if I was gonna live or not because I had took so many pills. I’ve never took pills in my life until I had to. Coming out of that and being able to, you know, sports. I could watch TV but it wasn’t the same because I was just sitting in a room by myself. Just to get to talk to you, that saved my life. That’s a true story, Paul. I couldn’t be more honest.

“I’m probably not the only one. There’s probably a lot of other people out there. When the lord sets you down and your mind goes to thinking — God planted you in our lives. God has a purpose for it. I just wanted you to know how much I appreciate you, Paul.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.