ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Tony Grimes reveals impact of coach Dre Bly, goals for 2022

By Barkley Truax about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvSLA_0gTqBZtI00
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

From one star North Carolina defensive back to the other, Tar Heels defensive backs coach and former All-American cornerback Dre Bly has been pivotal in the development former five-star recruit and incoming junior Tony Grimes.

“What me and [coach] Dre [Bly] talk about? Definitely consistency,” Grimes said. “I have to be consistent this year. Me being consistent helps me in the draft and that’s what I want – I want to go in the draft. So, I’d be more consistent I got to play every every game like it’s my last.

“I’ve got to do better than last year. I didn’t have the preseason I expected, so he’s been more hard on me in our conversations on watching more film, taking notes together, [etc.].”

After not seeing much action during 2020’s shortened season, Grimes jumped onto the scene as a sophomore, compiling 47 total tackles (36 solo) and nine pass deflections.

While North Carolina gave up over 418 yards per game last season and ultimately stumbled it’s way into a losing record thanks to a bowl loss, the Tar Heels hired Gene Chizik as defensive coordinator. Chizik’s defensive mind together with Bly’s relatability and pre-existing relationship with Grimes already has hit noticed results based on spring and summer practices.

Grimes sees Bly as a father figure, too. Chemistry between position coach and position player is almost as important as the chemistry built between Grimes and his teammates.

“He sees something in me like my father sees something in me,” Grimes said. “Like, he sees that kind of player that can take it to the next level – that I can be that next top corner in the league, we talked about the award winning – so he sees something in me that I see myself.”

Currently, Grimes is slotted as a late first-round selection in ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay’s way-too-early 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Whether that projection ends up filling out is entirely up to Grimes to showcase his abilities on the football field this season – though, McShay certainly seems confident in Grimes’ abilities.

Now that Grimes and Bly are working alongside Chizik, it will only progress Grimes and his jump as a defensive back in the ACC. Whether it’s because of the mental makeup the defensive coordinator will bring or a different scheme, the cornerback is set to excel in 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidepacksports.com

Wolfpack Star Guard Terquavion Smith: "I Love NC State"

In this feature, NC State star guard Terquavion Smith discusses his decision to return for another season, ink with the Pack of Wolves Collective, what he thinks of pairing with Jarkel Joiner, and much more!. NOTE: There are two ways you can access the content. The first is by clicking...
RALEIGH, NC
Scarlet Nation

Commitment breakdown: North Carolina lands WR Chris Culliver

Wide receiver Chris Culliver named a top seven of N.C. State, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, and App State at the end of May but only the Hokies and Tar Heels were able to get the Maiden, N.C. star for official visits in June. That official visit...
MAIDEN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
Scarlet Nation

NC State commit Darion Rivers knows who he wants to join him

ROCK HILL, S.C. — NC State football commit Darion Rivers had a little fun on the hardwood this past weekend, joining friends on his Game Changers-Bowser traveling team squad. Rivers admitted he isn’t quite in hoops shape at the moment, but did have the thrill of a game-winning shot...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Received Seven Commitments in the Past Week. Here’s a Look at Each One.

It was a fruitful holiday weekend for head coach Mack Brown and the UNC football program. The Tar Heels received seven commitments from players in the Class of 2023, which is being dubbed by those within the program as the “Jordan Class.” While the class isn’t quite as star-studded as the 2022 class yet, it’s still set up to be one of the best in the ACC. Here’s a look at each of the seven recent commitments:
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Look: Message From Duke's Kara Lawson Is Going Viral

Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson had a message for her team on Tuesday morning: life's not going to get easier. Speaking to her Blue Devils, Lawson gave her a team a little early week motivation as she enters her second full season as the coach in Durham. We all...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Chizik
Person
Todd Mcshay
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Blue Devil target could decommit from UNC

For some Duke basketball fans, 2023 UNC basketball commit GG Jackson may trigger nightmares of former Tar Heel star Antawn Jamison. Like Jamison, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, is a bouncy, ferocious power forward with the potential to one day haunt Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Vikings boys basketball under new leadership

The Union Pines Vikings boys basketball team is under new leadership this season. In the world of sports at any level, it can take years of paying dues, hard work, and proving yourself to get to the top job of a program. This was no different for Vikings Assistant Coach Zachary Marks.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

All Signs Point to Chapel Hill Having First Cook Out Location

Chapel Hill residents and community members will soon have a lot shorter commute to figure out their Cook Out tray orders. After much speculation — and years of college students’ yearning — it appears the popular fast-food chain Cook Out is set to have a location in the town of Chapel Hill. A new Cook Out sign is constructed at 450 South Elliott Road on the building that formerly housed a Burger King franchise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#All American#Dre Lsb
fsrmagazine.com

Upscale Eatery Glasshouse Kitchen to Open in Raleigh, North Carolina

The vibrant and rapidly growing Research Triangle will soon have a new go-to dining destination in Glasshouse Kitchen, a modern, eclectic, upscale American eatery with global flare, set to open in August 2022. Nestled in the lush greenery of a state-of-the-art AgTech Campus, Glasshouse Kitchen is the latest project by Raleigh restaurateurs Chris Borreson and Sara Abernethy.
RALEIGH, NC
WDCG G105

North Carolina Restaurant Named One Of The Best Spots For Fried Chicken

Whether you prefer your fried chicken perfectly-spiced and crunchy, on top of syrupy waffles or covered in a special hot sauce and served with white bread, there is no shortage of incredible restaurants waiting to serve up the savory, crispy dish. Eater searched the country to find some of the...
The News & Observer

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, house sells for $2.7 million

The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
WTQR Q104.1

This Is The Best Fishing Spot In North Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

In less than a day, Raleigh loses a sign that the city once considered a landmark

Raleigh lost a well-known piece of commercial kitsch on Wednesday with the dismantling of a giant cowboy hat proclaiming that “Arby’s Roast Beef is delicious.”. The sign, its letters lit up in yellow and white at night, stood for decades in front of the Arby’s fast-food restaurant on Hillsborough Street, between N.C. State University’s main campus and Meredith College.
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy