Tony Grimes reveals impact of coach Dre Bly, goals for 2022

From one star North Carolina defensive back to the other, Tar Heels defensive backs coach and former All-American cornerback Dre Bly has been pivotal in the development former five-star recruit and incoming junior Tony Grimes.

“What me and [coach] Dre [Bly] talk about? Definitely consistency,” Grimes said. “I have to be consistent this year. Me being consistent helps me in the draft and that’s what I want – I want to go in the draft. So, I’d be more consistent I got to play every every game like it’s my last.

“I’ve got to do better than last year. I didn’t have the preseason I expected, so he’s been more hard on me in our conversations on watching more film, taking notes together, [etc.].”

After not seeing much action during 2020’s shortened season, Grimes jumped onto the scene as a sophomore, compiling 47 total tackles (36 solo) and nine pass deflections.

While North Carolina gave up over 418 yards per game last season and ultimately stumbled it’s way into a losing record thanks to a bowl loss, the Tar Heels hired Gene Chizik as defensive coordinator. Chizik’s defensive mind together with Bly’s relatability and pre-existing relationship with Grimes already has hit noticed results based on spring and summer practices.

Grimes sees Bly as a father figure, too. Chemistry between position coach and position player is almost as important as the chemistry built between Grimes and his teammates.

“He sees something in me like my father sees something in me,” Grimes said. “Like, he sees that kind of player that can take it to the next level – that I can be that next top corner in the league, we talked about the award winning – so he sees something in me that I see myself.”

Currently, Grimes is slotted as a late first-round selection in ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay’s way-too-early 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Whether that projection ends up filling out is entirely up to Grimes to showcase his abilities on the football field this season – though, McShay certainly seems confident in Grimes’ abilities.

Now that Grimes and Bly are working alongside Chizik, it will only progress Grimes and his jump as a defensive back in the ACC. Whether it’s because of the mental makeup the defensive coordinator will bring or a different scheme, the cornerback is set to excel in 2022.