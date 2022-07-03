ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OR

North Lake County officially joins KCC taxing district

By Kurt Liedtke For Klamath Community College
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Friday, July 1, communities of northern Lake County are officially part of the Klamath Community College (KCC) Service District, a transition from Bend’s Central Oregon Community College (COCC) years in the making. The communities impacted include residents in Fort Rock, Christmas Valley and Silver Lake –...

