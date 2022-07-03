ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home.

Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.”

Some had been at the funeral home since March. Parker says the owner of the funeral home has been speaking with police. The owner has not responded to a request for comment from the Associated Press.

