Burger King worker goes viral after receiving paltry gift bag; more than $320K raised on GoFundMe

People on the Internet are showing their appreciation after a Burger King worker only got a gift bag in recognition for his 27 years of service.

As of Sunday morning, a GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $320,000 for Kevin Ford.

His video went viral for the gift bag that only contained a Starbucks cup, a single movie ticket and a bag of Reese's Pieces.

Ford has worked at the same Burger King restaurant inside McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas for the last 27 years.

He's never called in sick in all those years.

His family says he's appreciative for all the support.