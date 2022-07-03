ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, MN

Boy helps NASCAR driver put new spin on ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ chant

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2Guq_0gTq24ZK00

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden .

Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old boy with autism.

Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March and saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed the signs were meant to encourage him. He consequently started trying activities he’d never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels from his bicycle.

His mother, Sheletta Brundidge, used that story to write a children’s book titled, “Brandon Spots His Sign.” Brown had the cover of Brundidge’s book on the hood of his Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.

“To have this come through was like that breakthrough moment for us,” Brown said. “This can be positive. This can be good. It doesn’t have to be hateful or divisive.”

USPS stamp prices are about to go up

This divisiveness had started after Brown earned his first career NASCAR victory last October.

The crowd at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama chanted “F— Joe Biden” during the winner’s postrace interview. NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast incorrectly told Brown the fans were chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

From that point, “Let’s go, Brandon,” became a rallying cry for Biden critics, with signs bearing that message popping up all over. Brown unintentionally found himself in the middle of the firestorm that surrounded these chants.

“I’ve just been hopeful that I could make it a positive, I could have my name back and not have it be so divisive and scary, where it wouldn’t be a political statement for my friends and family to cheer me on during a race,” Brown said.

That’s where the Brundidge family stepped in.

Sheletta Brundidge is the mother of four children, and three of them have autism. She has written children’s books focusing on each of them. She said Brandon often dealt with social anxiety.

That changed after she saw all the “Let’s go, Brandon” signs and assumed people were cheering him on. He suddenly had a whole new attitude and wasn’t nearly as shy about trying new things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9EB9_0gTq24ZK00
This photo provided by LakeSide Media shows the hood of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s Camaro featuring the cover design for “Brandon Spots His Sign,” a children’s book written by Sheletta Brundidge in honor of her son, Brandon Brundidge. Brown drove this Camaro at his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Garrett Pace/LakeSide Media)

“He literally wanted us to put flags in front of the house (saying), ’Let’s Go Brandon,” Sheletta Brundidge recalled. “I’m like: ‘That’s not going to happen. We’re not putting these flags in front of the house.’”

Brown learned about this book from his mother and invited the Brundidge family to Road America. They met in person for the first time this weekend, and the two Brandons became fast friends.

“It feels like I have a twin brother but who’s older than me,” Brandon Brundidge said.

The Brundidges were giving out copies of “Brandon Spots His Sign” at Road America. The book’s cover design decorated Brown’s car, though he was knocked out of Saturday’s race after getting caught up in a multicar wreck that caused him to get examined and released from the infield care center.

“I’m sorry for what you went through all of this past year,” Sheletta Brundidge told Brown on Saturday. “I know it’s been horrible. But I’m so glad it happened because this child would not have this breakthrough (otherwise). He still would be afraid to ride his bike without training wheels. He’s literally walking up to kids and passing out this book. He would have never done that (before).”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Third-generation American Flat Track pro racer dies at Weedsport Speedway, Saturday evening

(WSYR-TV) — Third-generation American Flat Track pro racer, died at Weedsport Raceway on Saturday, July 2, American Flat Track says. More News from WRBL 24-year-old Ryan Varnes, from Pennsylvania, was involved in an on-track crash in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport Speedway, Saturday evening. He was treated on-scene and was then transported to […]
WEEDSPORT, NY
WRBL News 3

Georgia native working towards World Games gold

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We all know training and dedication is essential to becoming a champion, but Andrew Roden’s quest began with a road trip through Alabama. Now, he’s looking for World Games gold. Sumo wrestling will be one of the biggest events at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham. Roden, who grew up in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brandon, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Houston, MN
City
Cottage Grove, MN
WRBL News 3

South Texas environmentalists plan to appeal beach lawsuit ruling

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A group of environmentalists who sued the state of Texas and Cameron County for allowing a public border beach to be closed for SpaceX rocket tests, told Border Report on Wednesday that they are appealing a judge’s recent ruling on their lawsuit. State...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WRBL News 3

Georgia subpoenaing Giuliani, Graham in Trump election probe

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is subpoenaing U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify before a special grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday filed petitions with the judge overseeing […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

River Dragons Jay Croop wants fans to “Pack The Park”

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots are off to a solid 2022 season and are holding on to a first place in their division. There’s one Columbus River Dragon that’s challenging to community to show up and show out in Historic Golden Park. Coming up on July 15th, the Hoots are hosting a “Pack […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity Series#Nbc Sports
WRBL News 3

Missouri nurse finds new passion in blueberries

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Zack Bridgman never really saw himself becoming a farmer during his youth, even though agriculture was part of his family history. In fact, he went to college to become a nurse, which he does part time. But, it was a spare time activity that gave Bridgman what he now calls, “his passion.”
WRBL News 3

Aerostatic balloon with night vision cameras becomes new border guardian

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The federal government has deployed a new aerostatic balloon to watch the U.S.-Mexico border at Nogales, Arizona, 24-7. Installation began late last month one mile north of the border wall. The 72-foot-long (22 meters) balloon is filled with helium and tethered to a 7.5-ton mooring platform. It has day and night-vision cameras for low-altitude surveillance, though the blimp can rise to 3,000 feet above ground, if needed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Woman makes the swim across Lake Erie from Canada to North East, Pa.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A world-class swimmer “dives in” to another challenge as she works to form a regional series for open water swimmers. More News from WRBL Abby Fairman was named the 2021 Marathon Swimming Woman of the Year. On Sunday, she swam from Long Point in Canada to Freeport Beach in North East, Pennsylvania. In […]
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy