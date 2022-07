RAEFORD, N.C.(WNCN)- A Hoke County man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges after deputies found fentanyl and cocaine on him. The Hoke County Sheriff Office said on July 2, deputies were called to a home on the 200 block of Saint James Street in Raeford for a domestic dispute. Deputies on the scene were moving to arrest Garyonte LaDarris Daniels, 40, when they found what they suspected were drugs on him.

RAEFORD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO