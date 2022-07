BERLIN, Conn. — Another Connecticut community, Berlin, has fallen victim to hate speech after a still mysterious person scattered racist flyers all over the streets. In past incidents, the flyers weren’t placed in mailboxes or door jams, they were just thrown everywhere. While the content of the flyers is protected as free speech, the state police are also investigating it with a newly formed hate crimes unit.

BERLIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO