ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam concert will feature the band My New Favorites. According to the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, My New Favorites feature a mix of honky-tonk and Appalachian music “that is authentic enough for purists and progressive enough for folks who are ready to hear Merle Haggard, or the Allman Brothers played on the old time clawhammer banjo,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Parks and Recreation Department.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO