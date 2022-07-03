ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Police Body-Cam Shooting Of Jayland Walker Released [VIDEO]

By BridgetEE
 3 days ago
Source: Bridget Edison / Bridget Edison

Early Monday morning police officers fired 90 shots at 25 year old Jayland Walker killing him in an attempted traffic violation stop. On Thursday protestors went to the Akron Police station demanding answers as to what happened, then Jayland Walkers family gave a press conference demanding answers to happened to their family member that didn’t have a criminal record. Shortly after the press conference the City of Akron cancelled the Fourth of July celebration. Friday The City of Akron blocked downtown streets to keep people from driving down to the police station.

Downtown Akron, Ohio on Saturday was filled with protestors along with national news outlets such as CNN and MSNBC awaiting while the city of Akron prepared for the release of the body-cam video of Jayland Walker on Sunday July 3rd.

A representative of the family of Jayland Walker as well as attorney Bobby DiCello, who represents the Walker family have already reviewed the video and says that it was an “unbelievable scene”. Jayland Walker’s family is worried how people will react once the footage is released, and is asking for peace.

“We want peace. This family has had enough violence. We want dignity, we want to celebrate the life of this young man in a way that brings dignity to him and to the city and we want justice, which means a fair process, reviewing all the facts and let that process play out. We do not want violence of any kind,” –Bobby DiCello

The body-cam video of the shooting death of Jayland Walker by Akron Police has now been released. Warning the video below of the police shooting and killing of Jayland Walker is violent in nature.

Source: Radio One Digital

Akron Police Body-Cam Shooting Of Jayland Walker Released [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

