12th Annual Fourth of July Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

By Kelly Mixer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 12th Annual Fourth of July Freedom Fest at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is going strong through Monday, July 4 at the luxury resort. Celebrate Independence Day weekend in style as the local resort lights up the sky with...

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess’ Freedom Fest 2022: Perfect way to celebrate America’s 246th birthday

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess’ Freedom Fest 2022 did not disappoint and should be considered a patriotic destination for all things red, white and blue. The patriotic VIP celebration kicked off in the Princess Ballroom with an indoor picnic that featured Britain's Got Talent visual artist, Afishal. Then guests headed over to the Princess Lagoon Lawn where there was live entertainment followed by music from the LA ALLSTARS.
Mici Italian is now open in Gilbert

Mici Italian (Mici), a fast-growing, family-owned fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado has opened its first Arizona location, bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food outside Colorado for the first time. Mici’s new restaurant is located in the Gilbert, Arizona community at 5498 South Power Road Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85295.
The Americano Restaurant in Scottsdale Debuts Summer Cocktails

The Americano restaurant in Scottsdale is already known for its signature cocktail menu that features local favorites such as Versace on The Floor, a libation that quickly gained a near-cultlike following and created a buzz on Instagram. Led by Arizona native Chris Cuestas, The Americano’s new summer cocktails lineup doesn’t disappoint, with a list of vibrant, imaginative and Instagram-worthy drinks.
What Now Phoenix

Point 22 Tavern Makes Progress Towards Late 2022 Opening

Coming soon to Mesa is a new neighborhood kitchen and bar called Point 22 Tavern. The restaurant is under construction at 9248 E. Cadence Parkway at the incoming Arrival at Cadence commercial center. Progress is being made on Point 22 Tavern, which just applied for its liquor license, in addition...
The ‘Black Sheep’: Eating out is fun, thanks to chef Joey Maggiore

Chef/restaurateur Joey Maggiore loves to keep things light at his Valley eateries. Hash Kitchen’s DJ spins tunes to keep the mood upbeat and, presumably, to awake the guests. The bustling Sicilian Butcher is filled with conversation — first dates, parents meeting their children’s suitors for the first time, and...
The Peak Wellness Spa in north Scottsdale taking ‘biohacking’ to new heights

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Peak Wellness Spa takes biohacking the body to a whole new level. Biohacking means changing your chemistry and physiology through science and self-experimentation to increase energy and vitality. At The Peak Wellness, they want to address your overall health through cryotherapy, PBM therapy, IV drip therapy, body shaping, oxygen therapy, PEMF, compression therapy, and aesthetics.
Locally Owned Chain Opens Newest Location

A local chain is opening a new restaurant.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to eating healthy, skipping the preservatives, and ditching the trans and processed fat that has a way of sneaking up into food, one of the best options to choose from is a raw fish restaurant. Sushi took the United States by storm years ago, and now it’s possible to find multiple sushi restaurants in just about any city in the country. And now, right on the sushi craze’s ankles, comes poke. This Hawaiian version of raw fish is served traditionally in a bowl, instead of a wrap. With the obvious similarities, one metro Phoenix restaurant decided to combine the two, and is now in the process of launching its fourth Valley restaurant.
#Independence Day#Fourth Of July#Sunset Beach#Localevent#Local Life#Fairmont Scottsdale
City of Chandler launches Chandler Flex — on-demand ride share service

CHANDLER, Ariz – On July 12, the City of Chandler will launch Chandler Flex, a new on-demand, shared transportation service. A minivan picks you up and takes you where you want to go in a limited service area within Chandler. It is a shared ride service, so other passengers may be picked up and dropped off along the way.
How to celebrate July 4 with loved ones in Mesa and Peoria

If you're looking for something to do to celebrate the 4th, there's plenty to do around town and FOX 10's Danielle Miller has a preview of two of those events. If you're in the east Valley, Mesa is hosting a festive 4th of July bash. There will be music, food, bounce houses and a grand finale of fireworks. For those of you in the west Valley, Peoria will be the place to be. There's also plenty of fun for the kids, live music, and a firework show featuring 1,200 fireworks.
2-Bldg. Industrial Project Planned at 80th St. & Pecos

Centris Industrial – a REIT sponsored by CA Ventures – has plans to build a two-building, 412.2KSF industrial project at 80th Street and Pecos Road in Mesa. The first building will be 101.4KSF, with spaces divisible between 25KSF and 50KSF. The second building is planned at 310.8KSF, with spaces divisible between 50KSF and 100KSF.
AZ Big Spotlight: 72Sold, Mesa Fire, Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

72SOLD, considered the #1 real estate brand in Arizona, and recently recognized as the leading home selling program in America, welcomed former 12News Arizona Midday Host Destry Jetton to its team. Jetton joins the 72SOLD leadership team as Vice President of Communications. In her new position Jetton will head up...
'City Girls Who Walk': Phoenix-area group organizes weekly hikes, walks for women

PHOENIX - A group called "City Girls Who Walk" on TikTok has inspired hundreds of Phoenix-area women to get together and start walking. The account started up only a few months ago after being inspired by a similar group in New York, but since then, it has gathered nearly 30,000 followers on the app.
This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
Schnepf scores last-minute fireworks reprieve

Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the “biggest” bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms’s will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage. General Manager Connor Schnepf said the festivities will...
Times Square brings home on a plate to Glendale

Times Square, a West Valley-based Italian eatery, is bringing its elevated mom-and-pop-style cooking to Glendale. Now the third location for Times Square, the Glendale location can be found on the southeast corner of Bell Road and 59th Avenue. The Bell Road location came as a relocation from where the company’s...
The 1886 Martin Family Massacre

Who murdered the Martin Family in 1886 near Wickenburg?. The brutal massacre occurred on the stage road from Wickenburg to Phoenix that is today US Highway 60. The bloody deed was done by an outlaw named Francisco Vega and his gang but the mass murder was arranged by a devious, culprit named Charles Stanton, a storekeeper at Antelope Station.

